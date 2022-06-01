FREMONT — The 2022 All-Northeast Corner Conference Baseball Team was announced on Tuesday.
Fremont, regular season co-champions Garrett and Westview, and conference tournament champ Eastside had four players apiece earn All-NECC honors.
Eagles Nick Miller, Ethan Bock, Gabel Pentecost and Remy Crabill were picked by the league coaches along with Blazers Owen Willard, Jack Buchanan, Ryder Reed and Nick Snyder. Railroaders Luke Byers, Luke Holcomb, Graham Kelham and Trey Richards also made the team along with Warriors Braden Kauffman, Max Engle, Alec Titus and Mason Wire.
Central Noble and Angola each had two All-NECC guys, Will Hoover and Tyler Shisler from the Cougars and Kyle Brandt and Kenton Konrad from the Hornets.
Also making the All-NECC team were Lakeland’s Carson Mickem, Churubusco’s Cal Ostrowski, and Prairie Heights’ Hunter Allen.
2022 All-Northeast Corner Conf. Baseball Team
First Team: Garrett — Graham Kelham, Luke Holcomb, Luke Byers, Trey Richards. Westview — Braden Kauffman, Max Engle, Alec Titus, Mason Wire. Eastside — Owen Willard, Jack Buchanan, Ryder Reed, Nick Snyder. Fremont — Nick Miller, Ethan Bock, Gabel Pentecost, Remy Crabill. Fairfield — Alec Hershberger, Michael Slabaugh, Dylan Weaver. Central Noble — Will Hoover, Tyler Shisler. Angola — Kyle Brandt, Kenton Konrad. Lakeland — Carson Mickem. Churubusco — Cal Ostrowski. Prairie Heights — Hunter Allen.
Honorable Mention: Garrett — Kail Baughman, Aaden Lytle, Peyton Simmons. Westview — Jaxon Engle, Micah Miller, Matty Mortrud. Eastside — Laithyn Cook. Fairfield — Owen Garrison. Central Noble — Jaxon Copas, Chase Spencer, Cade Weber. Lakeland — Cole Schiffli. Churubusco — Croix Haberstock. Prairie Heights — Luke Severe. West Noble — Noah Fulford.
