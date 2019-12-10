The Indiana Football Coaches Association released its All-State teams over the weekend and was highlighted by two area seniors being picked to the Top 50 All-State Team, East Noble’s Bailey Parker and Angola’s Ryan Brandt.
Parker and Brandt were both selected to the All-State team as defensive backs. However, they both excelled as two-way players to lead their teams.
Parker made 91 total tackles, including 75 solos, six for loss and one sack for the Class 4A state runner-up Knights. He had five interceptions, broke up eight other passes, forced five fumbles and recovered five fumbles.
Brandt, a Purdue University commit, was a strong all-around safety and helped the Hornets win Class 4A sectional championships in 2017 and 2018. He earned great respect from opposing teams over the past two seasons by hardly throwing the ball in his direction.
Four more area players were selected on the Class 4A Senior All-State Team: East Noble offensive lineman Alex Manns, Knights receiver Hayden Jones, DeKalb offensive lineman Tylar Pomeroy and Baron linebacker Landon Miller.
The 6-foot-3, 295-pound Manns anchored an offensive line that helped pave the way for an explosive EN offense to shine through and compile 394.2 yards of total offense per game. Jones caught 73 passes for 1,190 yards and 16 touchdowns.
The 6-4, 275-pound Pomeroy was the man up front that played a big role in DeKalb’s success running the football. The Barons averaged 263.9 yards per game rushing.
Miller was a leader on the Baron defense who was often wreaking havoc in the opposition’s backfield. He also led DeKalb in rushing with 985 yards and 12 touchdowns.
East Noble junior Jacob VanGorder was picked to the IFCA Class 4A Junior All-State Team at linebacker. He led the Knights in total tackles with 187. That included 124 solos, six tackles for loss and four sacks. He also broke up three passes and recovered two fumbles.
Three defensive players earned 3A All-State honors. West Noble linebacker Brandon Pruitt and Garrett defensive lineman Cole Bergman were picked to the Senior team, and Charger junior defensive lineman Braxton Pruitt was selected to the Junior team.
Brandon Pruitt made 101 total tackles for the 10-1 Chargers this past season, including 75 solos, 30 for loss and 12 sacks. The Navy commit also forced eight fumbles and recovered five fumbles. He also rushed for 1,504 yards and scored 15 total touchdowns.
Bergman was the Railroaders’ best lineman over the past two seasons, said coach Chris DePew. On defense, Bergman made 30 tackles, including 16 assists, four for loss and three sacks.
Braxton Pruitt was also highly impactful on the West Noble defense, making 70 tackles, including 60 solos, 21 for loss and 14 sacks.
The lone area 2A All-State selection was Eastside junior Lane Burns on the Junior team at defensive back.
Blazers coach Todd Mason called Burns the best player on the team. Burns had seven interceptions and 61 total tackles, including 38 solos and four for loss. The safety also defended four passes and recovered four fumbles.
Three Churubusco Eagles made Class 1A All-State teams, running back Jake Fulk and defensive lineman Reese Wicker on the Senior team and sophomore offensive lineman Hunter Bianski of the Junior team.
Fulk ran for 1,812 yards and 20 touchdowns, and also caught seven passes for 167 yards and two scores.
Bianski and Wicker opened up some holes for Fulk and helped the 7-3 Eagles rush for 314.8 yards per game. Wicker was Churubusco’s pulling guard.
On defense, Wicker made 83 total tackles, including 17 for loss and 3.5 sacks.
(0) comments
