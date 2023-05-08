OLIVET, Mich. — The Trine men’s and women’s track and field teams have been consistent at the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Outdoor Championships the past several years.
On Friday, both teams capped off the 2023 season much like they did in 2022 with the men winning their third outdoor MIAA title in a row, and seventh overall, while the women repeated their third-place result from a year ago at Olivet College last Thursday and Friday.
“I was telling the guys that it’s way harder to stay on top than it is to get to the top,” Thunder coach Josh Fletcher said of the men’s team. “The target on your back gets bigger and bigger and bigger and the hatred that people have for Trine, it’s a compliment. We know it’s not a hatred to us personally, it’s just that someone else wants to win.”
The men scored 219 points, routing the rest of the field by at least 60 points as Hope was second with 159 2/3 and Albion third with 152.
“It’s pretty remarkable because today especially, it was a total team effort,” Fletcher said. “We had Jake Gladieux and Evan Selby a little banged up and nursing some injuries, but very proud of what they accomplished. Our throws group was amazing. Our middle distance kids stepped it up. Our long distance kids scored more points than they were supposed to. It was honestly a total team effort inside and out.”
After the first day, the Thunder held an 84-45 lead over second-place Albion, with Theodore Samra leading the team with a title in the shot put at 51 feet, 3 inches. He was also second in the hammer throw at 165-2.
Three other Trine throwers placed in shot put as Alexander Lewis was second at 51-2.25, Kimball Hughes was fourth at 48-7.50 and Noah Chew was seventh at 45-3.75.
Other top finishers in hammer were DeKalb alumnus Jacob Barkey (163-2) in third and Dillon Dennison (153-3) in fourth, while Rhett Gulotta was second in the pole vault at 13-3.5.
Ben Williams and Ethan Spahr placed fifth (22-1) and seventh (21-6.75), respectively, in the men’s long jump to cap off a strong day in the field for the Thunder men.
East Noble alumna Madelyn Summers led the women’s team to a championship in hammer throw with her best toss coming in at 45.21 meters, while Avery Boyce (J3.20 meters) and Morgan Moslow (J3 meters) finished second and fourth, respectively, in the pole vault. Boyce’s clearance narrowly missed a school record by .05 meters set by Moslow just on April 20.
In other women’s performances Thursday, Lakeland alumna Brooklynn Rettig was sixth in the high jump at 4-11.50 and Lia Vawter was eighth at 4-9, and Abby Sanner threw 39-6.75 in the shot put to finish sixth.
The only final on the track for both teams was the 10,000-meter run, with Ryan Hoopingarner (32:20.33), Joseph Packard (32:22.12), Matt Edison (32:33.22) and Jacob Myers (32:39.62) going 2-3-4-7 for the men and Lydia Randolph (38:11.31) finishing second for the women.
In the men’s 5,000 meters the following day, Hoopingarner was second (15:18.15), Packard was fourth (15:29.76) and Zach Brickler was fifth (15:30.91).
On day two, Gladieux led Trine with victories in the 110-meter hurdles (14.84 seconds) and 400 hurdles (53.53 seconds). The 110 hurdles saw the Thunder nearly earn a clean sweep, as Greysen Spohn (15.20 seconds), Selby (15.37 seconds) and Kanaan Jewett (15.78 seconds) were second, third and fifth, respectively. Selby was also seventh in the 400 hurdles at 57.82 seconds.
In middle distance, Philip Nemechek placed third in the 800 meters at 1:56.89 followed by teammate Tyler Hartleroad in fourth at 1:57.69. Hartleroad was also fourth in the 1,500 at 4:01.36.
The 4x100 relay team of Jordan Grindle, William Thonn, Ben Williams and Spohn were fourth in 42.25 seconds, while the 4x400 featuring Nemechek, Hartleroad, Aaron Pike and Ryan Smith placed fifth at 3:24.69.
Grindle was also fifth in the 100-meter dash (11.08 seconds) with Spohn in eighth (11.25 seconds). The 3,000 steeplechase saw Aidan Lapp place sixth (9:54.89), Lucas Tutrow finish seventh (9:55.74) and Austin Smith ending up in eighth (9:56.90).
The Thunder got three runner-up finishes in field events on Friday, too. Spahr was second in both the triple jump (13.34 meters) and the javelin (51.43 meters), and Spohn was second in high jump at 1.86 meters. Colton Wampler was fifth in javelin at 44.47 meters. Spohn had the other second-place finish in the high jump by reaching a height of 6 feet, 1.25 inches, with Spahr in sixth at 5-10.75.
“Ethan scored 21 or 22 points for us, I’d have to look exactly, but he was the indoor field MVP and he’s hot to be a candidate to be the MVP this outdoor season,” Fletcher said. “He’s an incredible athlete and he scores those points when everyone watches the track. He’s kind of that sneaky point getter.
In the final field event of the championships, Brandan Cross placed fourth (136-5) in discus. Travis Dowling was fifth (136 feet) and Hughes was eighth (126-11).
The women’s team scored a team total of 106 points over the two days behind Calvin’s 166 and Hope’s 240.
“We knew it’d be close for the top four and our goal was to not be fourth, which I guess is kind of a weird goal,” Fletcher said. “We were in third by four points, so it was close.”
In addition to Summers’ victory on Thursday, Brianna Medcalf was the other Thunder athlete to pick up an event win, taking the 800 meters in 2:15.99. She was also eighth in the 5,000 (18:54.83), just behind Randolph in seventh (18:40.74).
“That was a big moment for us and for her,” Fletcher said of Medcalf’s win. “She’s a transfer student in our grad program and she has been a great addition. And Maddie, being a local girl from Kendallville, she was top-seeded in the hammer and that’s a lot of pressure. She was able to persevere and win that title.”
The 4x100 relay with Mackenzie Miller, Kaleigh Maschino, Mallory Wood and Malena Ricks finished second in 49.25 seconds, just missing the school record mark by a quarter of a second.
Third-place finishes were attributed to Brynn Mericle in both the 100 hurdles (16.11 seconds) and 400 hurdles (1:06.58) and Miller in the 100 dash (12.46 seconds). Mericle missed the record in the 400 hurdles by just over a second and Miller was short of breaking the 100 by .46 seconds.
Other finishers in those events were Ricks placing seventh in the 100 (13.20 seconds) and Adrianne Jackson finishing eighth in the 400 hurdles (1:10.56).
Ana Parker secured a top-five finish in the 1,500 (4:51.31), beating Randolph and Amira Faulkner in sixth (4:52.38) and seventh (4:52.49), respectively. Miller was fifth in the 200 (26.40 seconds), ahead of Ricks in eighth (27.19 seconds)
In the field, Sanner was fourth at discus (122 feet) and Ricks was sixth at the javelin (105 feet)
“If you look at an all-around perspective, we don’t do a total title but when add the men’s and women’s places together, first and third equals four, nobody was better than that,” Fletcher said. “So as a program, we take that as a big victory.”
As of now, Gladieux is the only Thunder athlete, men or women, who has qualified for nationals, in the 110 and 400 hurdles, but Fletcher said he hopes to take a few more athletes to last chance meets in the Chicagoland and Cleveland areas to get a couple more to nationals.
For everyone else, it was their last meet, with 18 men and six women graduating.
“That’s the most we’ve ever graduated combined in our program’s history,” Fletcher said. “That says a lot about kids wanting to stay around and wanting to be involved with the program, whether they’re contributing or not with points. I think that says a lot about our program, our coaching staff and our athletes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.