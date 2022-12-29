Prep Basketball Hamilton to honor Coach Charleswood tonight
HAMILTON — Hamilton Community Schools will honor longtime Marines basketball coach Roy Charleswood today between the girls game between Hamilton’s varsity team and Angola’s junior varsity and the JV boys’ game between the Hornets and the Marines at around 5:30 p.m.
Charleswood, a Tri-State University graduate, has served the Hamilton school community for the last 48 years, starting as a physical education teacher and a coach at Hamilton High School for the 1975-76 school year.
With the exception of two seasons as Hamilton’s varsity boys basketball coach from 1979-1981, Charleswood was the assistant boys basketball coach for the Marines from 1975 to 2001, assisting head coaches Steve Grill (1975-79), Tom Hollabaugh (1981-85), Rich Coffey (1985-90), Tim Sirk (1990-95), Jeff Price (1995-97) and John Hohnstreiter (1997-2001). He also assisted Hamilton’s girls basketball program under varsity coach Tim Wolfe from 2001 to 2007.
Charleswood retired as a physical education teacher in 2014 and then took on a part-time role as a maintenance worker and a relief bus driver.
Prep Girls Basketball Marines take consolation game in tourney
WINONA LAKE — Hamilton defeated Clinton Christian 35-17 in the fifth-place game of the Lakeland Christian Cougar Classic Thursday morning at Grace College.
The Marines (7-7) will host Angola’s junior varsity team today at 4:30 p.m. to start a basketball tripleheader.
Prairie Heights falls at Whitko
SOUTH WHITLEY — Prairie Heights lost to Whitko 51-46 on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats outscored the Panthers 28-14 in the middle two quarters after having an 11-8 lead through one quarter of play.
Kloe Krieg and Adryianna Phillips each had 13 points for Whitko. Braisha Harrison had 10 points.
Kylee Leland and Emily McCrea each had 11 points for Prairie Heights. Lilli How had nine points and McKinlee Kain scored eight.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports best
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has listed its top scores for the week of Dec. 19.
Bowlers of the week were Jack Pfierman for men (217 pins over average), Tasha Woodward for women (113 pins over average) and Elizabeth Jones for youth (96 pins over average).
MEN: Moose — Dave Thies 290, 779 series, Emery Patrick 279, 742 series, Jack Pfierman 267, 790 series, Yap Eddingfield 260, Ron Jordon Jr. 255, Travis Thompson 254, Jake LaTurner 254. Booster — Jake LaTurner 300, Chris Desper 279, 728 series, John Delucenay 278, Kyle Baker 278, 714 series, Logan Sparkman 269, 760 series, Mike Stewart 268, Matt Haiflich 267, Tim Klinker 264, 745 series, Dave Thies 259, 731 series, Kris Purdy 259, Kyle Toyias 258, 701 series, Gary Bolton 257, Michael Wallace 257, 728 series, Rocky Sattison 257, KC Spillers 256, Chris Toyias 700 series. Friday Trio — Dan Hartleroad 279, 731 series, Adam Dibble 258.
WOMEN: Moose — Nycole Adcox 216, 560 series, Shelia Surfus 210, Rachael Gardner 203, 600 series, Marilyn Mory 201, 515 series, Melinda Brown 572 series, Trina Williams 510 series, Robin Goodman 505 series. Booster — Tasha Woodward 239, 572 series, Katie Jones 202, 542 series, Cheyenne Woods 543 series.
YOUTH: Northeast Indiana Classic — Elizabeth Jones 213, 582 series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.