WATERLOO — Corey Price was running the wrong way.
He scooped up a rolling snap from center and took off for his own goal line, weaving and swerving as white-jerseyed Angola defenders furiously chased him on the fourth-down play, trying to keep him from running off the final 7.3 seconds.
When the agonizing countdown finally ended and the clock showed zeroes, Price dove to the turf. He had lost more than 40 yards, but he was a total hero, disappearing under a dog-pile of black-clad teammates after he preserved a 7-0 Baron win over the Hornets in the first round of the Class 4A sectional Friday.
The Barons (2-5) will host East Noble (7-3) next Friday in a semifinal game. The Knights thrashed Columbia City 35-7 Friday.
DeKalb had lost to the Hornets 55-18 in their season opener, then had a month to think about it due to Covid problems. Two months later, the Barons recorded their first shutout of the season.
“The defense definitely showed up,” said Baron coach Seth Wilcox. “The defense played great all night long. These guys have been putting in work and it showed. The season didn’t end up like we wanted, but you can see from that first game against Angola to now we’ve improved a lot, we’ve learned a lot and we’ve grown a lot.
“Our coaches did a great job game-planning all week. Our players executed defensively, and going from 55 points down to zero points, it takes a team effort. Those guys put in a ton of work to get that done.”
Price found the right way to go after Nate Williams hopped on a fumble at the Angola 39 in the third quarter. He took a jet sweep/shovel pass from Tegan Irk, and went through a hole on the right side on his way to the end zone for the game’s only touchdown. Dylan Wilson converted with 8:29 to go in the quarter, and the scorekeeper got the rest of the night off.
It didn’t look that way for a moment, as Angola’s Giovanni Tagliaferri short-hopped the ensuing kickoff, made a move to his left, and streaked 83 yards for an apparent touchdown. An illegal block in the back brought the play back, however.
Penalties — 11 of them for 98 yards — were Angola’s lament all night. Almost half that total came in the first quarter.
Turnovers again were a problem for the Barons, four of them as opposed to six in the season-opening loss at the Hornets’ field. The defense dug in with several key stops, however, including two on fourth down in the second half, both against 202-pound quarterback Tucker Hasselman.
The Baron defense seemed to get control when they began to keep Andre Tagliaferri from getting to the edge. He racked up 63 yards in the first half and finished with 96. Angola turned mostly to Hasselman after that, who carried 26 times for 52 yards.
DeKalb ran several of the sweeps that produced the touchdown, many of which are officially passes even though they travel forward only a foot or two. Irk was 17-of-24 for 122 yards.
The second stop against Hasselman set up the wild final play. Tanner Jack ran for 9 yards on first down, but then was stuffed for no gain. Irk had to recover a fumbled snap for a 3-yard loss, bringing up fourth down.
With the Hornets out of timeouts, DeKalb milked the play clock and called timeout with 7.3 seconds left, and was able to keep Angola from getting one last desperation snap.
