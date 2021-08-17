New DeKalb coach Terry Exford inherits a team that small but significant graduation losses. Only four seniors left from last year’s Northeast 8 Conference co-champs, but one of them was the school’s second all-time leader in goals in Grace Snyder. “We graduated some seniors that really did their part. We have some girls back that have some talent. They’re going to have to step up and show some capabilities they may not have had to show in the past. We’re looking forward to seeing what they’re capable of doing and how they’re going to carry this team. Three of the back four return and should help DeKalb stay strong defensively after allowing just 12 goals last season. Senior Jade Allen will serve as team captain and is solid along with juniors Charity Lewis and Jaylin Carroll. Lewis was first-team All-NE8 and Carroll was second-team. Allen received honorable mention. DeKalb will still have offensive punch, with the next two top scorers on the team, senior Hope Lewis (12 goals, 14 assists) and junior Riley Exford (10 goals, 11 assists). Hope Lewis was second-team All-NE8 in the midfielder and Exford earned honorable mention. Both will be counted on for more scoring this season. Junior Katie Witte got extensive experience her first two seasons, and also should help the offense improved touch and passing, Coach Exford said. Senior Aliyah Kern figures to see the bulk of the play in net at the start of the year. She was the backup last year. Junior Sydney Mansfield, a first-team all-conference keeper last year, is still recovering from the knee injury she suffered in last year’s sectional title game vs. NorthWood, and will likely see her first action a few weeks into the season. DeKalb has more players in the pipeline, and Coach Exford hopes they’ll strengthen the team’s depth. “Our sophomore class is very talented,” he said. “The talk between me and them is that I need more focus out of them. We’re going to need them this year. If they can improve and really want to be on the field, that’s going to be a huge plus for this team.” The Barons will take a different approach offensively, Coach Exford said. “We’re going to be little bit more dynamic with our passing and we’re going to have more shots from different areas on the field. A lot of the girls are ready to take on that role of scoring. “To do that, we have to be a team that works the ball around and makes opportunities to find the easy shot on the field.” Leadership will be a key to the Barons’ success, Coach Exford believes. “We have to have girls that want to encourage each other, have each other’s backs, and be mentally strong,” he said. “We need to overcome adversity. If we get down a goal or two goals, the game is not over. We’ve talked a lot about that.” Garrett Last year: 8-7-2 New coach Halee Klopfenstein has a strong core of players to build around, but has just 14 girls total. Staying healthy will be job one for the Railroaders. “We’ve been practicing injury prevention every day. We just cannot afford that this year,” Klopfenstein said. The Railroaders’ style of play will reflect their limited numbers. “We’ll have to play a lot of defense this year,” the coach said. “With few subs, we’ll have to control our breath and make sure we’re not using all our energy at once.” Senior Hailey Lantz and Lexi Gordon give the Railroaders two experienced midfielders and strikers. Classmate Mallory Pelfrey is an experienced defender who should anchor the back line. Junior McKenna Lantz will move from defense to goalkeeper this season, but still may see some time in the field, Klopfenstein said. Sophomore Natalie Ebert should help on defense, while freshman Gabi Barkey hopes to develop into an offensive threat. “I’m excited for the season,” Klopfenstein said. “The girls know what they’re getting into with only 14, but they have a real winning mindset. If you believe you’re winners, you’re winners already. “Our quote for the season is ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.’ As long we can follow that, I think we can have a good season.” Lakewood Park 2020: 8-5-3 Frannie Talarico and Sam Hartz led the Panthers to a season-opening win over New Haven. Angola 2020: 6-10-2, 1-4 NECC, NECC Tournament champ The Hornets will be a quick and relatively young team for fourth-year coach Rick Towers. The numbers are good throughout the program with 37 girls playing. The varsity squad will be junior-laden with only three seniors, Chae Hutchins, Ellana Rowe and Kiahna Towers. “The Hornets will be fit, quick, and be able to use a variety of skill when needed,” Rick Towers said. “Anchored by Maddie Dailey in the midfield and Chae Hutchins at forward, we will be joined by a good handful of freshmen who come with experience. “The quicker we can build team chemistry on the field, and become familiar with each other’s strengths and aware of each other’s abilities, the better we will become,” he added. “The better we manage our own personal selves on the field, continue to learn how to control the space, and our touch on every ball, results will come.” Hutchins and Dailey were KPC Media Group All-Area selections last year, while midfielder Frances Krebs was an All-Area honorable mention as a freshman. They will lead the Hornets this season. Key newcomers are freshman forward Karleigh Gillen along with classmates Ava Rinard and Makayla Smith on defense. Westview 2020: 7-9-2, NECC regular season champions The Warriors hope to mix their group of returning talent with their big freshmen class to remain atop the NECC. Westview lost a lot of production in Alexis Miller and Addie Bender. Both score seven goals last season. Hailee Caldwell also graduated after recording 125 saves and six shutouts in goal last season. Juniors Paige Schwartz and Paige Riegsecker return as the team’s top goal scorers. Schwartz has seven goals and seven assists in 2020, and Riegsecker had six assists and five goals. Classmate Andrea Miller is also back after three goals and three assists last season. Madison Hooley will be in goal for the Warriors this season, and Elaine Troyer and Hannah Sprunger will help patrol the defense along the backline. In the midfield will be Jasmine Bontrager, Jocelynn Schrock and Hope Bortner. Lakeland 2020: 5-10-1, NECC Tournament runners-up The Lakers will also be starting 2021 with a new coach. Derrick Sherck takes over a program that looks to be competitive this season with plenty of returning talent. The key returners for Brooklynn Olinger, Grace Iddings, Alivia Rasler, Emma Schiffli and Adria Billman. The newcomers for the Lakers will be Cameron Alleshouse, Natasha Cabellero, Deisy Munoz and Liz Ramirez. “The girls have worked hard this summer learning new positions and a new style of play. We got a chance to play a couple summer games as well to start incorporating new players into the team,” Sherck said. “A lot of our players returning from last year have been asked to play different positions and they have accepted the challenge.” East Noble 2020: 4-10-2 The Knights hope the rebuild is near completion. Head coach Brian Rexroad is in his third season and hopes East Noble can start to move its way into a different tier of competitiveness in the area. “We graduated 11 seniors last year, but we return many players with varsity experience. To say that we are rebuilding, we won’t accept that, these girls have worked hard over the summer and are ready to compete,” Rexroad said. “We are excited that we do get back Alondra Loera-Gomez returning from a midseason ACL injury.” The Knights will have to break in a new keeper with the graduation of Lauren Lash. There are 11 girls with varsity experience that do return for the 2021 season, including Sophia Gruszczyk, who was an All-NE8 performer last season, and Rylee David, who was an all-conference honorable mention. Lauren Munson and Rachel Hand are another pair of returning letterwinners with plenty of experience for the Knights. West Noble 2020: 6-10 The Chargers were bitten by the injury bug in a big way last season. They hope to stay healthy with new head coach Erika Ingram at the helm. They lost one of their top goal scorers Neyda Macias for half of the season due to injury. She is back for her senior season and hopes to be at the top of her game. Also back is Sherlynn Torres, who led West Noble with 16 goals last season. Other key returners are Alondra Calvo, Alondra Salas, Jazmyn Smith and Angela Pena. The key newcomers for the Chargers will be Jimena Muro, Natalie Flores, Jocelyn Pedroza and Silvia Venturi. “With this year being my first year, I am going into the season with open eyes but tons of excitement because we have a ton of potential all the way across the board,” Ingram said. “I have high hopes that we will make an appearance in the conference finals this year, and I know for a fact that we are going to surprise many teams with coming back stronger than what they were last year. If we keep injuries to a minimum, I think this team will do great things this season.” Central Noble 2020: 3-11-1 The 2020 season was a learning one for the Cougars. But now that it’s over with, it’s time for them to be consistently competitive in the area. “We spent the entire season learning to play the game of soccer,” Central Noble coach Pat Leffers said. “It was difficult for our players, but they did really well and beat two of our biggest conference rivals.” Central Noble returns six seniors, including Brianna Carnahan, Kieandra DeWitt, Delilah Geiger, Alea Hoover, Emelia Paris and Grace Replogle. The Cougars also have seven newcomers for this season.
