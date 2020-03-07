FREMONT — Lakewood Park has made a habit of getting knocked around a bit in games this season. It has also made a habit of absorbing those blows and landing some solid counter-punches. Friday’s game followed much of the same script.
Only, this time, it failed to land the knockout punch.
The Panthers fell behind early versus Elkhart Christian Academy and stayed within striking distance in the Sectional No. 51 championship game at Fremont High School, but the Eagles’ hot shooting never cooled down and Lakewood Park saw its season end in a 61-52 defeat.
The Eagles shot 58% from the floor and 60% from 3-point range in the game, with junior guard Bryce Coursen and senior forward Luke Burns never letting the Panthers get comfortable on either side of the ball.
Elkhart Christian (11-13), who dropped its final four games of the regular season before its sectional run, including two games to eventual champs NorthWood and Argos, was 4-of-5 from deep in the first quarter, setting the tone for an explosive game.
Coursen’s second three of the quarter — he hit on four total — gave Elkhart Christian the go-ahead points at 8-7 in the first quarter, a lead that stayed for the remainder of the game.
Sophomore Caedmon Bontrager led the Panthers (12-12) with 15 points. Aiden Fetters added 12 and senior Josh Pike had nine.
In many respects, Lakewood Park played about as well as it had in any game this season. The Panthers played enough defense to stay close, forcing timely turnovers here and there, and, offensively, stuck with what has worked all season — a healthy diet of the team’s explosive back court, led by Pike, mixed with some hard-nosed play in the paint by Bontrager, the team’s 6-foot-7 presence in the middle.
There were moments when it all came together beautifully. Late in the second quarter, the Panthers scored the final five points of the first half to draw within two points of the Eagles at the break. Fetters notched a contested shot in the post, then Grant Merkel and Pike each hit on a pair of free throws that resulted from aggressive, but smart, defensive play. Pike’s shots came after he jumped a passing lane and raced down the court, but was fouled hard — it was ruled a flagrant on ECA’s Matthew Elmrick.
It just wasn’t enough.
Despite those moments, Lakewood Park shot only 40% overall on a night when the other team was stroking one of its best games of the year. The Panthers made 15-of-20 shots inside the arc (75%), but only 4-of-25 3-pointers (16%).
For every Panthers counterpunch thrown, Coursen and Burns — a highly-dynamic inside-out duo — countered right back, often even harder. This was on display in the third quarter, when the Eagles outscored the Panthers 15-7 after Pike tied the game at 30. That stretch included an 8-2 run to end the quarter, giving ECA an eight-point lead heading into the fourth.
It was Lakewood Park’s second sectional title game in three years, and its third in the past four, ending a more-than-stellar career for a core senior trio of Pike, Gio Talarico and TJ Faur. It’ll return a large majority of its current roster next year and look to be right back on the big stage in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.