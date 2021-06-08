SALEM — Hudson resident and Prairie Heights High School graduate Cassten Everidge won the Mrs. Wick’s Pies 51 Saturday night at Winchester Speedway for his first win ever in the CRA Late Model Sportsman series.
Everidge led all 51 laps to also capture his first victory ever at Winchester Speedway.
“It’s really great to get a win here at Winchester Speedway,” Everidge said in victory lane. “We have raced a lot with this series the past couple of seasons and knew we could compete with these guys for a win, and it finally happened today. It makes it even better getting my first win here at Winchester Speedway, one of the toughest tracks we race on. I have to thank my whole team for their hard work and my family for the support they give me to go race. Hopefully, this will give us momentum to get more wins and a championship this season.”
Everidge took advantage of his outside pole starting position after fast qualifier Billy Hutson drew a four for the event’s inverted start. Everidge got the jump on pole sitter Chris Shannon to lead his first laps at Winchester.
The event’s only caution came out on lap 15 when the No. 15 car of Kyle Worley slowed with mechanical issues.
Everidge was able to get the jump on the restart over Shannon and cruised to the win by almost a half second over Shannon. For leading all 51 laps and holding the lead on the only restart, Everidge was awarded the KRJ Race Products Sweet Move of the Race Award.
Shannon would finish in second in his first start with the series in 2021. J.P. Crabtree placed third.
Everidge is tied for third in the CRA late model sportsman series points standings with Crabtree at 178 points. They are 16 points behind points leader Jeff Marcum.
The next CRA Late Model Sportsman event will be on July 10 at Angola Motorsport Speedway.
Hunter Jack leads ARCA/CRA Super Series
Hunter Jack leads to ARCA/CRA Super Series points standings with 285 points. The Auburn resident is nine points ahead of second-place driver Scott Tomasik.
Jack was fourth in the last series race, the Spring Fling 125 at Anderson Speedway on May 22.
The next series race is tonight. It’s the Money in the Bank 150 at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan.
Good start for rookie Tanner Jack
Auburn rookie Tanner Jack is in a three-way tie for second place early in the JEGS/CRA All Stars Tour season. The recent DeKalb High School graduate has 166 points and is tied with Cole Williams and Chase Burda.
Cody Coughlin leads the series standings with 199 points.
Jack was ninth in the series’ last feature race, the T-Mobile 100 on May 8 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in Tennessee.
The next JEGS/CRA All Stars races is this coming Saturday. It’s the Great Clips 100 at Anderson Speedway.
— The CRA late model sportsman story and other race details are courtesy of cra-racing.com.
