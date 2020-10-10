ANGOLA — The Trine defense came up big Saturday, shutting out Manchester University on a warm and breezy Saturday afternoon at Fred Zollner Stadium on the campus of Trine University.
The Thunder defeated the Spartans 37-0 to improve to 2-0 during this COVID-19 shortened season. The Thunder will host Bluffton University next Saturday. The Thunder will resume its season in the spring in pursuit of a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship.
The Thunder defense got out to a quick start, holding the Spartans to a three-and-out on their first possession. The Thunder took the Spartans’ punt down the field from the 50 ending in an Ike Sheehan 20-yard field goal. The Thunder led 3-0.
From their 25-yard line, the Spartans took their third possession down the field, where the Thunder defense once again came up big. The defense held strong on its own 7-yard line keeping the Spartans out of the end zone and forced them to turn the ball over on downs.
The Thunder recorded their first touchdown on their ensuing possession when Devonte Jones scampered 43 yards for a touchdown. A Manchester roughing the punter penalty extended Trine’s drive en route to the end zone. Sheehan’s extra point was good to make the score 10-0.
The Thunder scored an additional touchdown and field goal to take an 20-0 lead into halftime. Thunder quarterback Alex Price picked up the team’s second touchdown from the 1-yard line at the 4:58 mark of the second quarter.
The Thunder added 17 additional points in the fourth quarter with Jones picking up his second touchdown of the game. Jones had 89 yards on 13 carries to lead the Thunder in rushing yards.
Price went 12-19 for 106 yards and one rushing touchdown. Sophomore quarterback Brett Kaylor was 1-4 for 15 yards. Brandon Kline was the leading receiver for the Thunder with 38 yards on two catches.
The Thunder’s second touchdown of the second half came off of blocking a Manchester punt. Jaylin Ray picked up the loose ball and ran it to the end zone from 31 yards out.
Sheehan added a 28-yard field goal at the 5:17 mark of the fourth quarter.
