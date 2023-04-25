Prep Baseball Blazers best Braves
BUTLER — Eastside had a 16-hit attack Monday in beating Blackhawk Christian 8-3.
Blazer pitching held the Braves to three hits and struck out 14.
FHS sweeps Edgerton
EDGERTON, Ohio — Fremont defeated Edgerton 19-5 and 4-3 in 13 innings Saturday.
In game one, the Eagles scored 12 runs in the seventh inning.
Brody Foulk reached base six time for the Eagles with three singles, two walks and a double. He scored twice and drove in two runs. Corbin Beeman was 3-for-4 with two walks, three runs and an RBI. Bradley Wyse and Tyler Miller each had four RBIs.
Foster was the starting and winning pitcher for Fremont. He allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits in five innings.
Foulk was pushed to the Indiana pitch limit and slightly exceeded it to get the win in relief. He allowed an unearned run and seven hits in eight and two-thirds innings, walked nobody and struck out four. He threw 111 pitches. He reached the maximum of 110 pitches by Indiana rules plus one more pitch with the final Bulldog batter he faced.
Foster was 4-for-6 with a run and an RBI for Fremont. Miller was hit by a pitch twice, singled and doubled. Foulk also singled, doubled, scored a run and drove in a run.
EN lose to Garrett, Luers
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to Garrett 6-5 in 11 innings Saturday and was beat by Bishop Luers 18-1 in five innings on Monday.
On Saturday, the Railroaders scored four runs in the top of the 11th inning to break a 2-2 tie and held off the Knights, who scored three times in the bottom of the 11th.
Elijah Chapman had three scoreless, hitless innings of relief to get the win for Garrett. He walked two and struck out eight.
The Railroaders overcame 10 walks and two hit batters from three different pitchers. But they only allowed four hits and struck out 22 Knights.
Peyton Simmons had three hits and a run batted in for Garrett. Jacob Molargik and James Kimmel each had two hits and an RBI.
Gunner Wiley and Hunter Wiley each had a hit and an RBI for East Noble. Deegan Munk and Carver Miller each had a hit and run scored.
On Monday, Miller drove in Dylan Krehl in the fourth inning for EN.
Luers had 15 hits. Andrew Hormann was 3-for-4 with three runs and four RBIs for the visiting Knights.
LPC splits with Heights, falls to Canterbury
AUBURN — Lakewood Park and Prairie Heights each won once in a doubleheader on Saturday. LPC scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the opener 9-8, then Heights won game two 15-5.
In game one, Kayden Kirtley was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and a run scored to lead Lakewood Park. Gabe Dager scored twice, doubled and drove in a run. Carson Boles was the winning pitcher in relief.
PH made six errors and only three of Lakewood Park’s runs were earned.
Kam Leedy had four hits, including a double, and a run scored for Heights. Maverick Deveau had two triples, two runs scored and two RBI. Elijah Zolman and Jeremiah Godsey drove in two runs each.
In game two, Zolman and Matt Roberts each had four hits for Prairie Heights. Roberts had three runs, three RBIs and two stolen bases. Zolman had two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base. White went five innings for the pitching win, allowing six hits and striking out five.
Hayden Culler was 2-for-3, walked, hit by a pitch, scored four runs and stole two bases for PH. Godsey was 3-for-4 with a walk, a triple, a run and three RBIs.
Dager had three hits, two RBIs and a run for Lakewood Park. Corbin White had three runs, a double and a triple.
On Monday in Fort Wayne, LPC lost to Canterbury 8-5.
White was 3-for-3 with a walk, a solo homer and three runs scored for Lakewood Park. Kirtley had two hits, and Dager had two RBIs.
Lakers 1-1 vs. Woodlan
LAGRANGE — Lakeland salvaged a split of a doubleheader with Woodlan on Saturday. The Lakers lost game one 5-3, then bounced back to win the nightcap 7-6.
In game two, Lakeland scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win it. Mark Wells was 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, two runs and a run batted in for the Lakers. Levi Cook was the winning pitcher in relief.
Carson Mickem and Tyson Williams each had two hits and an RBI for Lakeland. Garrett Pieri drove in two runs, and Cook scored twice.
In game one, Mickem had three hits and two runs scored for the Lakers. He also started and took the pitching loss, striking out five in four innings. Cole Frost singled, doubled, scored a run and had two RBIs.
Prep Softball Cougars 1-1 at Concordia Invite
FORT WAYNE — Central Noble went 1-1 in the Concordia Invitational Saturday. It lost to Heritage 7-4, then bounced back with a 12-0 win over New Haven in five innings.
Against the Bulldogs, Abby Hile and Avery Deter each had two hits and two runs for the Cougars. Kensyngtin Kimmell, Abby Hile and Haddi Hile had two RBIs apiece. Grace Swank scored twice and tripled. Kimmell threw a two-hit shutout, struck out eight and walked no one.
Against Heritage, Abby Hile was 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, a run scored and two RBIs. Deter had three hits, Swank had two doubles and a run scored, and Kyleigh Egolf had two RBIs.
Swank went the distance pitching and took the loss, allowing nine hits and two earned runs over six innings and striking out five.
Barons blast Bulldogs
NEW HAVEN — DeKalb handled New Haven 14-2 in the Northeast 8 Conference opener for both teams on Monday.
Lillie Cserep got the win in the pitching circle for the Barons and was a home run short of the cycle offensively. She allowed one earned run and three hits, walked two and struck out three over three innings. With the bat, she was 3-for-4 with a run scored and a run batted in.
Kayla Leins was 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and two runs batted in for DeKalb. Jocelyn Lumpkins had two hits, three runs scored and an RBI. Freshman Serena Wineland doubled and drove in three runs.
Vikings slow down EN
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble opened Northeast 8 Conference play Monday with a 7-0 loss to Huntington North.
Mara Hendryx threw a seven-hit shutout for the Vikings with a walk and two strikeouts. Corinne Martz and Emma Helvie both homered and drove in two runs.
Ellie Rouch had three hits for the Knights. Cady Smith went the distance pitching and took the loss, allowing four earned runs, striking out five and walking no one.
LPC loses to Snider
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park Christian lost to Snider 15-1 Monday.
Presleigh Burkhart hit a solo home run for LPC in the second inning. Lilly Rice and Grace Merkel both hit singles.
Boys Prep Golf Lakers win 3-team NECC match
ANGOLA — Lakeland shot 165 on the back nine at Lake James Monday to win a three team Northeast Corner Conference match. The Eagles had 186 and the Cougars shot 192.
Laker senior Ben Keil was medalist with a bogey-free round of 36.
Luke Campbell led Fremont (2-3 NECC) with 42.
The Eagles won the junior varsity match with 214. CN was second with 221, and Lakeland was third with 227.
Jake Hilvers shot 47 for Fremont.
Westview plays Northridge close
LAGRANGE — Westview was second to Northridge, 163-166, in a three-team match on Monday at Heron Creek. Trinity of Greenlawn was third with 178.
Warrior Silas Haarer was medalist with 31. Brock Reschly led the Raiers with 38. Trinity was paced by Jacob Palmer with 39.
Wade Springer shot 39 for Westview. The Warriors also had Brett Springer with 47, Bryan Yoder with 49 and Evan Litwiller with 51.
Playing junior varsity for Westview were Judson Hershberger with 49 and Hunter Egli with 62.
Chargers 3rd at home
SYRACUSE — West Noble was third in match with Fairfield and Wawasee Monday at Maxwelton. The Falcons were first with 159, followed by the Warriors with 168 and the Chargers with 211.
Fairfield sophomore Brayden Miller was medalist with 36.
Vaughn Dyson led Wawasee with 40. Luke Schermerhorn shot 45 for the Chargers.
West Noble also had Isaac Mast with 53, Nevin Phares with 55, Blake Ewell with 58 and Austin Cripe with 59.
Playing junior varsity for the Chargers were Tristen Reed with 61 and Rodrigo Melchor with 63.
East Noble 7th, Barons 11th at Concordia
FORT WAYNE — East Noble was seventh and DeKalb was 11th in the Concordia Invitational Saturday at Foster Park.
The Knights shot 323. Caden Anderson led EN with 77, and Ryan Norden fired 78.
The Knights also had Ronan Fisher with 82, Joey Sorrell with 86 and Nathan Bowker with 88.
Grant Stuckey led the Barons with 81.
Eagles fall to Braves
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco lost to Blackhawk Christian 186-212 on Friday at Eel River. Brave Gavin Haiflich was medalist with a 38.
Girls Prep Tennis
Warriors down Knights
KENDALLVILLE — Westview defeated East Noble 4-1 Monday in a matchup of longtime sectional rivals.
The Warriors only lost seven games in singles as they won in straight sets with Paige Riegsecker at No. 1, Maddie Stults at No. 2 and Bailey Kenner at No. 3.
Westview won the junior varsity dual 10-1. Kristen Bender, Ava Hostetler and Miley Mast won two singles matches apiece for the Warriors.
Westview 4, East Noble 1
Singles: 1. Paige Riegsecker (WV) def. Bree Walmsley 6-1, 6-2. 2. Maddie Stults (WV) def. Sadie Potts 6-1, 6-1. 3. Bailey Kenner (WV) def. Brooke Lindsey 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Ella Clark-Ava Brown (WV) def. Maria Bona-Ella Edwards 6-2, 2-6, 6-2. 2. Rylie Pasztor-Payton Quake (EN) def. Ella Yoder-Jen Osorio-Luna 7-6 (9-7), 6-1.
Cougars eke past Panthers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Central Noble won 3-2 over Prairie Heights in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Monday.
The deciding match came at No. 3 singles, where Cougar junior Audri Kleber rallied to defeat Ashley Emerlander 6-7 (5-12), 6-3, 6-1.
The lone junior varsity match was a doubles match won by CN’s Bryonna Hayes and Aida McDonald 5-0.
Central Noble 3, Prairie Heights 2
Singles: 1. Kylee Leland (PH) def. Naomi Leffers 6-3, 6-4. 2. Kayla Kreger (CN) def. Sophia Adamski 6-2, 7-6 (12-8). 3. Audri Kleber (CN) def. Ashley Emerlander 6-7 (5-12), 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Katie Rheinheimer-Bailey DeLancey (PH) def. Natalie Moore-Maddie Toner 6-4, 7-5. 2. Jacelyn Hawk-Avery Phillips (CN) def. Abby Myers-Sabrina Hinkle 6-2, 6-0.
Churubusco loses to Falcons
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco lost to Fairfield 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Monday.
The Falcons won the junior varsity dual 9-2.
Fairfield 5, Churubusco 0
Singles: 1. Addison Mast (FF) def. Alissa Powell 6-0, 6-0. 2/ Elyse Yoder (FF) def. Kendall Stucky 6-1, 6-0. 3. Abby Gall (FF) def. Eva Refeld 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Amanda McGuire-Elise Schwartz (FF) def. Miriam Kline-Abby Winget 6-0, 6-2. 2. Malley Behles-Ella Branneman (FF) def. Katy Dreibelbis-Amelia Refeld 6-1, 6-1.
Boys Prep Volleyball
Knights, Barons lose
East Noble lost at Columbia City in four sets Monday while DeKalb was swept at home by Heritage.
The Eagles downed the Knights 25-15, 16-25, 25-23, 25-19. The Patriots won in Waterloo 25-12, 25-21, 25-21.
