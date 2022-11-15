Prep Girls Basketball Lakers best Wawasee
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Wawasee 47-31 on Tuesday.
Alivial Rasler led a balanced Laker scoring attack with 13 points. Peyton Hartsough had 11 points.
Lakeland (2-3) also has eight points from Cara Schackow, seven from Takya Wallace, six from Dulce Canedo and two points from Grace Iddings.
Wawasee is 3-2.
Warriors defeat LPC
AUBURN — Westview defeated Lakewood Park Christian 37-18 on Tuesday evening.
Hope Bortner led the Warriors (2-2) with 12 points on four three-pointers. Sara Lapp and Mykayla Mast had eight points each.
Ava McGrade and Grace Kamleiter had five points each for the Panthers (1-3).
Fremont falls to Braves
FREMONT — Fremont lost to Blackhawk Christian 55-36 on Tuesday.
Allie Boyer had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Braves (2-1).
Addy Parr had 13 points for the Eagles (0-4). Natalie Gochenour had 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals.
Marines top Chargers’ JV squad
LIGONIER — Hamilton’s varsity team got past West Noble junior varsity team 34-33 on Tuesday.
Ali Vereda had 20 points for the Marines, and Krysta Mullin added six points.
Middle School Basketball Central Noble’s 6th grade boys teams sweep Whitko Wildcats
ALBION — Both Central Noble sixth grade boys basketball teams defeated Whitko on Monday, 42-23 in the “A” game and 25-2 in the “B” game.
In the “A” contest, Anthony Little had 19 points and Blake Geiger scored 11 to lead the Cougars (3-2).
In the “B” game, Tripp Shisler had 12 points and Damian Duncan added six points for Central Noble (3-0).
The Cougar teams both have home games on Thursday, starting at 5 p.m.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top performances for the week of Nov. 11.
Bowlers of the Week were Skyler Plummer for men (153 pins over average), Christine Brand (137 pins over average) and Harlee Toy for youth (81 pins over average).
MEN: Moose — Bill King II 257, Jake LaTurner 253. Booster — Logan Sparkman 290, Skyler Plummer 279, 798 series, Billy Zink 270, Chris Toyias 266, 736 series, Keaton Turner 265. Northeast Indiana Classic — Josh West 262, 706 series.
WOMEN: Moose — Dawn Simmons 222, 599 series. Booster — Nycole Adcox 211, 558 series. Coffee — Christine Brand 545 series. Thursday Night Ladies — Liz Winsley 211, 530 series.
YOUTH: Hayden Dibble 233, Josh Wirges 230, 622 series, Elizabeth Jones 213, 582 series, Harlee Toy 206, 528 series, Ian Miller 202, Bowe Schnelker 201, Juli Plummer 191, 531 series.
