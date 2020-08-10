Prep Girls Golf
Edsall leads Lakers to victory
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Angola, West Noble and Hamilton on Monday at Heron Creek.
The Lakers scored 173, the Hornets ended up at 227 and the Chargers finished with 247. The Marines had one participant.
Lakeland's Sadie Edsall was the individual medalist with a score of 40.
Madison Keil finished with a 41, followed by Tatum Retterbush at 45, Kylee Watkins 47, Bailey Hartsough 48, Brooke Retterbush 54 and Amelia Trump 60.
Angola was led by Hannah Conley's score of 53, ahead of Hannah Hagerty and Katie Smith both at 57. Sydney Warren tallied a 60 and Lucy Smith finished at 61.
Kacee Click was the top finisher for West Noble with a 58. Aubrey Weigold hit a 60, followed by Jordan Schlemmer's 62, Tori Hamman 67 and Abi Hawn 68.
