WATERLOO — A quicker opponent meant a slower start for DeKalb’s girls Tuesday night.
After they managed just one basket over the first six minutes of the game, the Barons got up to speed and took command with a 15-point second quarter in an eventual 40-20 win over North Side.
“We weren’t ready for that quickness,” DeKalb coach Noah Stuckey said. “We saw them on film and we talked about it, but it took a little time for us to adjust to that level.
“Once we did we were fine. We forced some jump shots early, but then it got better.”
Delaney Cox led the Barons (2-1) with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots.
“For somebody that’s not six foot, that’s good,” Stuckey said. “She has those long arms. People think they can turn and shoot but her hands are there.”
Maddie Hickman and Ashley Cox both added eight points for DeKalb and Lillie Cone hit two threes for six.
Zara Nokour led North Side (0-2) with five points. Stuckey felt it was a good defensive effort to hold the 6-foot-1 senior to two field goals.
“That was our goal,” Stuckey said. “Nokour had five points and that’s pretty good (defense). She’s very athletic and she’s strong, so that was pretty good.”
The Barons were down 5-2 until they scored the last seven points of the first quarter, with Cone making assists to Delaney Cox and Amanda Day for baskets.
DeKalb then finished the first half on a 12-0 run that featured a three from Cone, and drives to the basket for points by Delaney Cox and Ashley Cox. The Barons led 24-9 at the break.
The lead never got smaller in the second half. The teams went almost five minutes in the third quarter until points were scored. DeKalb was up 31-14 after three.
