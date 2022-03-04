ANGOLA — In basketball, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.
Good thing if you’re the Trine University women’s basketball team.
The Thunder shot just 29% from the field in the first half in Friday night’s NCAA Division III Tournament opener against Immaculata, Pennsylvania, at the MTI Center. But the Mighty Macs shot an even more anemic 17% in the opening 20 minutes, and Trine pulled away in the second half for a 62-37 win over the Mighty Macs.
With the win, Trine (25-3) advanced to Saturday night’s second-round game against John Carroll (Ohio), a 100-56 winner over Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, in the night’s first contest. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.
On a night when the offense was struggling, the Thunder needed to find their spark somewhere else.
Trine head coach Andy Rang said the defense set the tone early. “We got the job done on defense,” he said.
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well tonight. Hopefully there’s not a lid on the basket tomorrow night,” Rang added with a smile.
Trine led just 11-8 at the first stop, but started to take control of the game in the second stanza, leading 27-14 at halftime. The Thunder basically had the game well in hand at the end of the third, up 46-25.
Trine ended the night shooting just 29% from the field, including just 3-for-24 from beyond the arc. Immaculata finished at 25%, including 4-for-25 from 3-point range.
The Trine starters struggled all night and ended up accounting for just 20 of the Thunder’s 62 points.
But the Trine bench stepped up in a big way with 42 points. Junior forward Sam Underhill led the way with 11 points – the only Thunder player to make it into double figures. Junior guard Alyssa Argyle and senior guard Rachel Stewart added eight points each and freshman guard Sidney Wagner, a Tippecanoe Valley product, chipped in with seven.
Argyle said the key to the second unit’s contribution was coming into the game with energy. “We wanted to focus on disrupting the passing lanes and getting steals,” Argyle said.
Indeed, the Trine defense harassed Immaculata into 19 turnovers on the night. The Thunder outrebounded the Mighty Macs, 53-32.
Rang said the Thunder’s 17 offensive rebounds helped the struggling offense get some critical second-chance points.
For Immaculata head coach Chrissy Rhine and her team, the sting of the first-round loss is assuaged somewhat by a great season that ended with its first-ever Atlantic East Conference championship and its first trip to the NCAA Division III tournament.
“Our girls played their hearts out,” Rhine said. “It was a great experience for us.”
Theresa Kearney and Morgan Falcone led Immaculata with 10 points each.
John Carroll 100, Elizabethtown 56
Earlier on Friday, it was John Carroll putting its stamp on its first-round contest, punching the Blue Streaks’ ticket for the next round.
The Blue Streaks (23-4) led 22-9 at the end of the first quarter and cruised the rest of the way. They were up 48-23 at intermission on the strength of 18 first-quarter points from Sarah Balfour.
Balfour ended up with a career-high 24 points on the night.
Elizabethtown (20-6) was led by Veronica Christ with 15 points.
A total of 13 of the Blue Streaks’ 15 roster players made it into the scorebook — a fact Elizabethtown coach Beth Andrews noted in the postgame press conference.
“It was a great team effort, one to 15,” Andrews said. “I’m really proud of this group, the effort and energy they came out with. It was a focused, fun win.”
