TODAY

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Angola, Central Noble, Churubusco, DeKalb, East Noble, Eastside, Fremont, Garrett, Lakeland, Lakewood Park, Prairie Heights, West Noble and Westview in New Haven Classic at Huntington University, 9 a.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

NECC Tournament Day 2 at West Noble, 9 a.m.

DeKalb, Blackhawk Christian and Bishop Luers at East Noble Invitational, 10 a.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Prairie Heights at Bremen Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Angola and West Noble at Warsaw Invite, 9 a.m.

Bethany Christian at Lakeland, 11 a.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Lakewood Park at Garrett, 10 a.m.

Elkhart Christian at Lakeland, 10 a.m.

Elkhart at West Noble, 6:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Westview at Bethany Christian, 7:15 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Jimtown at Lakewood Park, 1 p.m.

Bethany Christian at Westview, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Trine men at ITA Regional Championships in St. Louis, Mo., 10 a.m.

COLLEGE TRIATHLON

Trine women at Millikin (Ill.) D3 Invitational, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine at Albion Tri-Match: vs. Albion, 11 a.m.; vs. Franklin, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

Trine women at Alma’s MIAA Jamboree, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Women, Denison (Ohio) at Trine, 1 p.m.

Trine men at Ohio Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Centre (Ky.) at Trine, 2:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE TENNIS

Trine men at ITA Regional Championships in St. Louis, Mo., 10 a.m.

MONDAY

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Bishop Luers at Fremont, 5 p.m.

Whitko at Churubusco, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Bremen at Westview, 5:30 p.m.

Angola at Wayne, 5:30 p.m.

New Haven at East Noble, 6 p.m.

Garrett at Central Noble, 6:30 p.m.

DeKalb at Bellmont, 7 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Bethany Christian at Lakeland, 5 p.m.

Bishop Luers at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.

Central Noble at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble at New Haven, 6 p.m.

Bellmont at DeKalb, 7 p.m.

PREP UNIFIED FLAG FOOTBALL

Carroll at Central Noble, 6 p.m.

New Haven at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Prairie Heights at Angola, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

Trine men at Hope’s MIAA Jamboree, 1 p.m.

