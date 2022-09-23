TODAY
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Angola, Central Noble, Churubusco, DeKalb, East Noble, Eastside, Fremont, Garrett, Lakeland, Lakewood Park, Prairie Heights, West Noble and Westview in New Haven Classic at Huntington University, 9 a.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
NECC Tournament Day 2 at West Noble, 9 a.m.
DeKalb, Blackhawk Christian and Bishop Luers at East Noble Invitational, 10 a.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Prairie Heights at Bremen Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Angola and West Noble at Warsaw Invite, 9 a.m.
Bethany Christian at Lakeland, 11 a.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Lakewood Park at Garrett, 10 a.m.
Elkhart Christian at Lakeland, 10 a.m.
Elkhart at West Noble, 6:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Westview at Bethany Christian, 7:15 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Jimtown at Lakewood Park, 1 p.m.
Bethany Christian at Westview, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine men at ITA Regional Championships in St. Louis, Mo., 10 a.m.
COLLEGE TRIATHLON
Trine women at Millikin (Ill.) D3 Invitational, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine at Albion Tri-Match: vs. Albion, 11 a.m.; vs. Franklin, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine women at Alma’s MIAA Jamboree, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Women, Denison (Ohio) at Trine, 1 p.m.
Trine men at Ohio Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Centre (Ky.) at Trine, 2:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine men at ITA Regional Championships in St. Louis, Mo., 10 a.m.
MONDAY
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Bishop Luers at Fremont, 5 p.m.
Whitko at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Bremen at Westview, 5:30 p.m.
Angola at Wayne, 5:30 p.m.
New Haven at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Garrett at Central Noble, 6:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Bellmont, 7 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Bethany Christian at Lakeland, 5 p.m.
Bishop Luers at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at New Haven, 6 p.m.
Bellmont at DeKalb, 7 p.m.
PREP UNIFIED FLAG FOOTBALL
Carroll at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
New Haven at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Prairie Heights at Angola, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine men at Hope’s MIAA Jamboree, 1 p.m.
