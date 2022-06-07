Auto Racing Brent Jack wins late models main at AMS
FREMONT — Veteran racer Brent Jack from DeKalb County won the late model feature Saturday during the first High Banks Triple Play event of the season at Angola Motorsport Speedway.
Other feature winners were Jordan Gatton in the first modified mixer of 2022 and Chris Heintzelman in the 30-lap front wheel drive special.
Heat race winners were Randy Cook and Brandon Barcus in the late models, John Gearhart and Tony VanAllen in the modifieds, and Kyle Heintzelman and Derek Simon in the front wheel drives.
All four weekly divisions will be in action this coming Saturday at AMS, including the street stocks after a week off. The Midwest Champ Kart Series will visit the Steuben County race track, too. The racing will start at 7 p.m.
