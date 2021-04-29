ANGOLA — Trine University men’s basketball standout Nick Bowman was recently picked as an All-American by the Basketball Times magazine and by the staff of D3hoops.com.
The D3hoops.com All-American teams were announced on Thursday and Bowman was picked to the First Team along with Randolph-Macon duo of senior guard Buzz Anthony and sophomore forward Miles Mallory, junior guard Ryan Turell from Yeshiva, New York; and sophomore guard Josiah Johnson from Mary Hardin-Baylor, Texas.
The D3hoops.com staff chose All-Americans from its nominees for All-Region teams from across the country. In this COVID-19 pandemic year, a player had to be on a team which played five or more games (not exhibitions) to be eligible for consideration.
Bowman was also picked to All-Great Lakes Region First Team by D3hoops.com and was selected Most Valuable Player in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association. The junior guard from Angola was named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week twice and was selected MIAA Player of the Week three times this past season.
Bowman led the MIAA in scoring (21.8 points per game), field goals made (146), field-goal attempts (273) and steals (63 total). The Hamilton Southeastern High School graduate was second in the conference in assists with 54 total and fifth in field-goal percentage at 53.5%.
Bowman scored in double figures in all but one game this past season for the 17-1 Thunder. He scored 20 points or more in 11 games, and had a collegiate career-high 35 points in Trine’s 95-72 victory at Olivet on Feb. 13.
Bowman blossomed into being one of the best players in the country in NCAA Division III and helped elevate Trine into having one of its best seasons in program history. The Thunder won the program’s first MIAA Tournament championship and the program’s second MIAA regular season title this past winter.
