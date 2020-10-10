Football Fremont host Wes-Del to end regular season
FREMONT — Fremont will finish its regular season against Wes-Del on Friday at Max Mitchell Sports Complex.
Opening kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on senior night. Senior football players and their parents will be recognized before the game starting at 6:40 p.m.
Tickets purchased for the canceled Churubusco game can be used for the Wes-Del game. Parents of Eagle senior football players may use the two complimentary tickets that were given out for the Churubusco game.
Additional tickets are available for purchase in advance at $5 apiece in the FHS main office. Tickets will not be sold Friday night.
The first 75 Fremont High School students who request a ticket for the game will be given a free ticket.
DeKalb freshmen defeat Fairfield
BENTON — DeKalb’s freshman team avenged an earlier loss to Fairfield with a 35-20 win over the Falcons Thursday.
Caden Pettis threw three touchdown passes to Cy Young, and Liam Gentis ran for two scores for the Barons.
DeKalb’s offensive line of Ethan Story, Jake Armstrong, Kaden Nack, Wyatt Birch and Braxton Hayes provided running lanes and protected the passer.
The Baron defense shut down Fairfield’s outside running game and limited the Falcons to less than 20 yards passing. Nack, Birch, Xander Worman and Damien Eddy were the defensive leaders.
M.S. Volleyball Churubusco tops CN in eighth grade match
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco rallied to defeat Central Noble 19-25, 25-17, 16-14 in an eighth grade match Thursday.
Volleyball
Many locals earn Academic All-State honors
Twenty-eight area volleyball recently earned Academic All-State honors from the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association.
To be considered for this honor, the nominee must be a senior on the varsity roster with a minimum grade point average of 3.5 and her coach must be a member of the IHSVCA. The SAT/ACT requirement was waived this year because students were not able to take those assessment tests due to COVID-19.
Central Noble led the area with eight Academic All-State selections: Amber Spencer, Bridgette Gray, Casey Hunter, Emma Marker, Jenica Berkes, Lydia Andrews, Macy Coney and Rachel Imhof.
East Noble had seven honorees: Aliyah Jimenez, Jalyn Baxter, Jaycee Knafel, Kylie Garton, Morgan Walz, Rachael Carlson and Shayla Bowker.
Garrett had four Academic All-Staters: Logan Smith, Emma Hirchak, Sadie Best and Isabella Hug.
Angola and DeKalb each had three honorees. Hornets Makailah Thompson, Rachel Cockroft and Teegan Mattox were selected. Paige Pettis, Christina Yarian and Olivia Fetter were chosen from the Barons.
Lakeland’s Bailey Hartsough and Kendall Moore and Prairie Heights’ Ella Thompson also made the 2020 IHSVCA Academic All-State team.
Panthers outlast Chargers
LIGONIER — Prairie Heights escaped West Noble with a five-set win in Northeast Corner Conference action Thursday. The scores were 25-12, 25-19, 23-25, 21-25, 15-5.
The Panthers finished their regular season at 19-8, 7-3 in the NECC.
Nichelle Phares led the Chargers (5-17, 3-7) with 14 kills, four blocks and two aces. Taytlynn Forrer had 25 assists, 12 digs and six aces. Lilly Mast had 13 digs, six kills and five aces. Angela Caldwell added eight kills and eight digs.
Heights won the junior varsity match 24-25, 25-23, 15-10. Hailey Moser had 20 digs and Tori Gomez had six kills for West Noble.
The Panthers won the “C” team match in two sets.
Eastside sweeps Fremont
BUTLER — Eastside was a three-set winner over Fremont Thursday. Scores were 25-21, 25-15, 25-13.
Mataya Bireley had 14 kills to lead Eastside. She added three aces, six digs and a block. Eleanor Neumann picked up six kills, five aces and five digs.
Skyelar Kessler and Zoe McBride had five kills each. McBride had two blocks. Kessler had three aces, 12 assists and seven digs.
Allison Hoffelder had 13 assists. Paige Franz had 11 digs.
Eastside won the reserve match 22-25, 25-10, 15-10.
Bulldogs best East Noble
NEW HAVEN — East Noble lost to New Haven 25-20, 25-12, 25-20 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Thursday. The Knights end their regular season at 9-18 overall, 3-4 in the NE8.
Avarcia Nard had 17 kills, four aces and four block assists for the Bulldogs (15-11, 4-3). Trystan Casey had 41 assists, and Ava Doster had 24 digs.
Leo defeats DeKalb in three Thursday
WATERLOO — Leo was a winner in three games over DeKalb in a Northeast 8 Conference match Thursday. Scores were 25-23, 25-16, 25-19.
Hope Moring had 12 kills, 13 digs, an ace and a kill for the Barons. Autumn Straw had six kills, and Paige Pettis had five kills and five digs.
Kaila Barkhaus had nine digs and five assists. Brenna Spangler had a kill, three digs and two assists, and Christina Yarian had two kills, three digs and two blocks.
Warriors fall to Elkhart Christian Thursday
EMMA — Westview lost to Elkhart Christian Academy Thursday. The scores were 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-15.
Shaye Watson had 18 digs and 14 kills for the Eagles. The Warriors are 3-23.
College Soccer Trine women blank Huntington
HUNTINGTON — Trine University’s women’s soccer team defeated Huntington 3-0 Thursday afternoon.
Mia Schlueter, Logan Sagstetter and Veronica Ocampo scored for the Thunder (6-1). Taylor Noll, Grace Meara and Olivia Argentieri had an assist apiece.
Trine outshot the Foresters 18-6. Carmen Sweigard only made two saves in the Thunder goal to pick up the shutout.
