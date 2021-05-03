Prep Softball
CN loses to Squires
ALBION — Central Noble lost to Manchester 10-9 on Saturday.
The Cougars scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 4-1 lead. But CN could not recover from the Squires’ seven-run fourth inning.
Libby Goldey, Bridgette Gray and Bre Waikel had three hits apiece for Central Noble. Gray and Kylie Bingham scored two runs each. Kyndal Pease tripled and drove in two runs.
Goldey started pitching and took the loss for the Cougars. She allowed all 10 runs and five hits over three and two-third innings. But only one run was earned.
Jenica Berkes pitched three and one-third scoreless, hitless innings for CN with five strikeouts and no walks.
Fremont handles ECA
FREMONT — Fremont took care of Class 1A sectional rival Elkhart Christian 11-0 in five innings on Monday at Vistula Park.
Freshman Khloe Glendening threw a two-hit shutout with four strikeouts for Fremont (6-9), and classmate Sydney Hinchcliffe had four hits and three runs batted in.
Jada Rhonehouse had three hits and three RBIs for FHS. Eva Foulk also drove in three runs, and Lissette Lopez added two hits.
Prep Tennis Westview sweeps Central Noble
EMMA — The Warriors improved to 6-3 and 5-1 on the season with a 5-0 win over the Cougars on Monday.
Westview won all five positions in two sets.
Westview 5, Central Noble 0
Singles: 1. Paige Riegsecker (WV) def. Rachel Imhof (CN) 6-1, 1-0 forfeited, 2. Maddie Stults (WV) def. Alea Hoover (CN) 6-0, 6-0. 3. Nicole Miller (WV) def. Sarah Pilnock (CN) 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Hallie Mast-Ella Clark (WV) def. Lydia Replogle-Laomi Leffers (CN) 6-1, 6-1. 2. Lillian Eash-Rochelle Miller (WV) def. Natalie Moore-Jacelyn Hawk (CN) 6-1, 6-0.
Knights win over Squaws
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble won 4-1 over Bellmont in a resumed match from last week.
The Knights improved to 8-1 on the season.
East Noble 4, Bellmont 1
Singles: 1. Kyndal Mynheir (EN) def. Olivia Selking (B) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. 2. Bree Walmsley (EN) def. Taylor Braun (B) 4-3, forfeit. 3. Sadie Potts (EN) def. Emy Faurote (B) 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Halle Manis-Dana Schirack (B) def. Kayla Desper-Jalyn Baxter (EN) 6-0, 4-6, 6-4. 2. Dorothy Tipton-Kya Mosley (EN) def. Aimsley Werich-Aubreigh Meyers (B) 6-2, 7-5.
LPC edges Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Lakewood Park won its fifth dual of the season Monday, defeating Prairie Heights.
LPC won all three singles matches, and Heights won both doubles matches.
Lauren Korte won at No. 1 singles and is 7-0 on the season. Sabra Harms (5-2) won at No. 2 singles, and Eva Hostetler (6-1) won at No. 3 singles.
Prep Boys Golf West Noble beats Manchester
SYRACUSE — West Noble defeated Manchester 195-198 at Maxwelton Golf Club Monday.
Brayden Bohde led the Chargers with a 42, while Brockton Miller and Luke Schermerhorn each shot 47. Rodrigo Melchor carded a 59 to round out the scoring for West Noble.
PH falls to Raiders
HOWE — Prairie Heights lost to a very strong Northridge team 159-205 on Monday at Cedar Lake.
Brayden Levitz led the Panthers with a 45. Heights also had a 50 from Noah Butler, 54 from Collin Keeslar, 56 from Cameron Sailor and 64 from Jay Abbott.
Prep Baseball Knights down Chargers
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble scored seven runs in the fifth inning to defeat West Noble 11-2 on Monday.
Brayden Risedorph, Walker Leamon, Trace Holliday and Andrew Johnson all doubled for the Knights in the win, and Leamon led the team with two runs batted in.
Holliday tossed five innings, allowed a hit on a run with nine strikeouts and a walk.
For the Chargers, Randy Villanueva had a double and Peter Bradley had a solo home run.
‘Busco outscores Bluffton
BLUFFTON — Churubusco defeated Bluffton 15-12 Monday.
The Eagles scored eight runs in the first inning, and the Tigers fought back to tie it in the fifth. Churubusco scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to break an 11-11 tie.
Seth Abel and Brayten Gordon each drove in four runs to lead the Eagles, who only had eight hits. Abel had three hits and Gordon had two hits.
Reserve Baseball Knights second at Concord tourney
DUNLAP — East Noble defeated Fairfield 6-5 in the first game then lost 8-2 to Jimtown in the championship game in the Concord JV Tournament.
Trevor Marcellus had the lone two hits, including a double for the Knights in the win over the Falcons. The Knights drew 12 walks against Fairfield pitching.
Tyler Aumsbaugh picked up the win on the mound, tossing five innings, allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts.
In the title game, Carver Miller and Reese Rouch each had a pair of hits
Hunter Wiley tossed 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief with a pair of strikeouts.
College Tennis Trine women win regular season finale
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s tennis team ended its regular season with a 6-3 victory over Calvin in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association dual on Saturday afternoon.
With the Thunder leading 4-3, Central Noble graduate Ellie Cole clinched the victory for Trine by winning her No. 4 singles match in three sets.
The Thunder (15-4, 6-2 MIAA) will be the third seed in the MIAA Tournament and will take on No. 2 Kalamazoo in a semifinal dual on the Hornets’ courts on Wednesday afternoon.
Trine 6, Calvin 3
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (T) def. Alexis Bonner 6-1, 6-0. 2. Grace Brown (CU) def. Jadyn Davis 7-6, 6-3. 3. Emily Schellenboom (CU) def. Eva Morales 6-1, 6-0. 4. Ellie Cole (T) def. Cameron Cyrus 2-6, 6-2, 6-2. 5. Trista Savage (T) def. Alexis Ganop 5-7, 7-6, 10-7. 6. Camille Lozier (T) def. Carrie Scofield 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Cole (T) def. Bonner-Schellenboom 8-5. 2. G. Brown-Ganop (CU) def. Jad. Davis-Lozier 8-2. 3. Savage-Andrea Jordan (T) def. Cyrus-Sara Kroeze 8-3.
Trine men drop regular season finale
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s tennis team ended its regular season with a 7-2 loss to Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Calvin on Saturday afternoon.
Ryan Smith and Alex Mullet won singles matches for the Thunder (12-6, 4-3 MIAA).
Trine will continue its season in the MIAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed and will take on top-seeded Kalamazoo in a semifinal dual on Thursday afternoon on the Hornets’ courts.
Calvin 7, Trine 2
Singles: 1. Max Stallings (CU) def. Isaac Everitt 6-2, 6-3. 2. Daniel Huan (CU) def. Aaron Streit 6-7, 6-2, 13-11. 3. Jesse McCurdy (CU) def. Jaxon Davis 6-0, 6-2. 4. Ryan Smith (T) def. Harrison Sindelar 6-0, 6-0. 5. Adam Zentner (CU) def. Drew Dixon 4-6, 6-2, 10-6. 6. Alex Mullet (T) def. Jace DeShetler 6-2, 3-6, 10-7.
Doubles: 1. Stallings-Huan (CU) def. Streit-R. Smith 8-6. 2. McCurdy-Zentner (CU) def. Jax. Davis-Dixon 8-2. 3. Sindelar-Isaac Jeong (CU) def. Everitt-Eric Gaby 8-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.