Prep Cross Country Knights, Eagles second at Snider
FORT WAYNE — East Noble and Churubusco cross country teams finished in second in their respective divisions at the Snider Hokum Karem on Saturday.
The Knights finished in second in the large school division with a total time of 2:26:30. Homestead won the large school division at 2:14:25.
East Noble was led by the duo of Austin Leipe and Anna Becker with a time of 36:02 in ninth. Wesley Potts and Mariah Maley finished in 14th at a combined time of 36:28.
The Eagles were led by the team of Sam Keily and Katie Graft with a time of 37:37 in 22nd, just ahead of their teammates Eli Lantz and Cara Debolt in 23rd at 37:43.
Garrett girls, boys fourth at Norwell
OSSIAN — The Railroader girls finished in fourth place at the Norwell Invite on Saturday.
They finished with a team score of 111, led by Nataley Armstrong, who came in fourth with a time of 21:28. Madilyn Malcolm followed in sixth at 22:28, and Valencia Placencia crossed in a time of 23:48 in 14th.
Aida Hayes finished in 37th, Samantha Liechty finished in 54th and Samantha DeWitt came in 57th.
Lakewood Park’s Heather Elwood finished in 45th at 26:51, and her teammate Faith Fleck finished in 50th at 27:36.
The Norwell girls team won the girls race with 45 points.
On the boys side, the Railroader boys also finished in fourth place with 149 points. Lakewood Park came in sixth place at 166 points.
Bellmont won the boys race with 34 points.
The Panthers were led by Colton White with a time of 18:15 in 13th, just ahead of his teammate Gabe Hallam in 14th at 18:17. Cobin Moriarity finished in 25th.
Garrett’s top finisher was Tanner McMain in 17th in 18:20. Kane McCormack scored a 26th-place finish in 19:23, and Romano Ritenour came in 32nd, ahead of Landon Davis in 34th.
Pro Baseball TinCaps thumped
LANSING, Mich. — The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost to the Lansing Lugnuts 19-1 Friday night in Midwest League action at Cooley Law School Stadium.
The Lugnuts had 18 hits for the game and put the game out of reach with an eight-run six inning.
Tanner Kirwer had four hits for Lansing. LJ Talley drove in four runs, and Rafael Lantigua scored four times.
Lee Solomon doubled home Juan Fernandez in the fourth inning for Fort Wayne’s lone run of the contest. The San Diego Padres announced on Saturday that Solomon was promoted to High Class A Lake Elsinore.
The TinCaps (22-31 second half, 55-66 overall before Saturday night) opened a four-game home series with Bowling Green at Parkview Field on Saturday night. The second game of the series will be played today at 3:05 p.m. in Fort Wayne.
