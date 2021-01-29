Prep Basketball
Panther girls win; PH boys lose
DUNLAP — Prairie Heights’ girls basketball team hung on to beat Concord 45-43 on Wednesday.
According to Panthers coach Bill Morr, this was the first time Prairie Heights ever beat the Minutemen in girls basketball. Concord won all six games since the two programs started squaring off regularly starting in the 2014-15 season.
On Wednesday, Alayna Boots had 10 of her 13 points in the first quarter to get Heights off to a good start. The Panthers led 18-13 after one quarter and built on it to where they led 39-25 after three quarters.
Kennedy Kugler and Trevyn Terry each had 10 points for Prairie Heights. Kugler also had seven rebounds while Terry had five rebounds and two steals. Jaycee Malone had four steals, four assists and three rebounds. Alex German also grabbed seven rebounds.
Sophomore guard Savannah Boerema had 20 points for Concord (6-14).
In other area action Wednesday, the Prairie Heights boys lost at home to Whitko 50-42. Chase Bachelor had 15 points for the Panthers (3-12). The Wildcats are 10-3.
Eastside girls defeated at Heritage
MONROEVILLE — Eastside’s girls basketball team tried to rally from a double-digit deficit but lost to host Heritage 50-42 at Monroeville Thursday.
Sullivan Kessler had 17 points, with 13 coming in the fourth quarter, to lead the Blazers. Grace Kreischer finished with seven points for Eastside.
Ella Bickel led Heritage (10-11) with 18 points, including four three-point field goals. Claire Bickel added nine points for the Patriots.
Heritage led 12-7 after a quarter and 21-16 at halftime. The Patriots’ lead grew to 35-22 after three quarters.
Eastside (10-10) hosts Westview Saturday.
Eastside won the reserve game 44-15.
Kaylie Hertig led the reserve Blazers with 21 points.
LPC girls win
WINONA LAKE -- Lakewood Park’s girls basketball team defeated Lakeland Christian 57-33 on Thursday evening.
Frannie Talarico had 19 points and Chloe Jolloff scored 17 to lead the Panthers to their 12th victory of the season.
Lakewood Park boys fall to Woodlan
AUBURN -- Lakewood Park’s boys basketball team lost to Woodlan 55-33 Thursday. Cameron Hindle had 12 points for the Panthers.
Boys games rescheduled
Two area boys basketball games were rescheduled on Thursday.
Angola’s varsity game at Hamilton will not be played this evening. It has been rescheduled for Feb. 6, starting at noon.
DeKalb will host Lakeland on Feb. 24. The junior varsity contest will start at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity game.
Prep Gymnastics Barons score season high in loss
WATERLOO — DeKalb scored a season high against Homestead Wednesday night at the Classic City Center, but lost to the state’s sixth-ranked Spartans 107.3-105.125.
Sarah Boyd was second in the all-around at 36.85 and Lauren Blythe was third at 34.7. Boyd and Blythe went 2-3 in the beam with 9.1 and 9.05, respectively.
Boyd also took second in the bars at 9.2 and third in the floor at 9.25. Blythe was fifth in the bars at 7.9 and Allison Burton was sixth at 7.875.
Brielle Carter competed as an individual for Eastide and scored 31.45. She was fourth in the floor at 8.575.
Chargers fall to Plymouth
LIGONIER — West Noble lost to Plymouth 90.3-80.45 on Wednesday.
Bremen and Rochester also had individuals compete in the meet.
The Chargers were led by third-place finishes by Rachel Klages on the vault with 8.15, Elliana Villareal on the balance beam with 6.95 and Payton Eash in the floor exercise with 7.5.
Nellie Herrera was fourth on the beam for West Noble with 6.85 and fourth all-around with 22.85. Valerie Diaz placed fourth on the floor with 7.45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.