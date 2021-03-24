GARRETT — Bryan Leverenz enjoyed everything about being a high school basketball coach.
That’s not all he hopes to do in his life, however, and he has decided it’s time for him to go after some other goals and dreams.
Leverenz resigned after four years as head boys basketball coach at Garrett. The school board accepted his resignation at Monday’s meeting.
“It was a decision my family and I talked about,” Leverenz said. “I have some goals personally and professionally I want to achieve and pursue. We decided this was the right time to make the decision.”
Garrett was 10-79 in Leverenz’s years as coach. The team was 2-19 this year. Despite the struggles, he didn’t come by his decision easily.
“It was a difficult decision to make,” he said. “It was hard telling the coaches and players I had decided not to come back.”
Leverenz hopes to complete a master’s degree, and perhaps pursue a post as a school administrator or an athletic director in the future.
Being with the team every day is part of what Leverenz said he’ll miss the most.
“We had a great locker room culture,” Leverenz said. “They practiced and they played hard.
“Coaching these players was an absolute blast. I love and respect every single one. The coaches who were loyal to me in the program were awesome guys to work with. I hope when (athletic director Chris) DePew starts interviewing, he gives them the chance to be on the staff.”
Leverenz also expressed his appreciation for the support of the school administration and the Garrett community.
Garrett was the first chance for Leverenz to be a head coach. He had been an assistant at Twin Lakes and Logansport before taking over the Railroaders. He doesn’t rule out being on the bench again in the future.
“As young as my family is, we just decided that if there was a time for me to step away from coaching, this would be it,” Leverenz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.