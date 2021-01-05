WATERLOO — Many people are hoping for a better year in 2021.
The DeKalb boys basketball team is off to a good start.
Coming off their holiday break, the Barons scored 17 of the first 19 points, then put on another wicked surge to start the second half in a 71-40 romp over Heritage Tuesday night.
Eleven different players scored for the Barons (3-2), who hit 52% from the floor (26-of-50), including 8-of-20 from three.
Connor Penrod led the way with 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting, and Cole Richmond scored 13 to go with game highs of nine rebounds and four assists.
Luke Saylor led Heritage (4-4) with 10 points and Dalton Wasson hit three threes for nine.
After the Patriots scored the first basket, DeKalb clicked off the next 17 points. Four of the first five Baron baskets were threes, hit by four different players.
DeKalb pushed the lead as high as 33-14 before Wasson ended the half with consecutive threes to make it 33-20 at the break.
Heritage had trouble finding the range from behind the line, missing its first six tries as part of a 9-of-29 performance for the night. The Patriots also raced to the other end after getting rebounds, but couldn’t convert the pace into points.
The Barons quickly re-established control as the second half began, mostly with plain old want-to.
Alex Leslie made an acrobatic save of a ball that Penrod had tipped away on defense. After a steal by Heritage, Richmond raced downcourt for a deflection that spoiled a fast break.
The Barons held Heritage without a field goal for more than six minutes after halftime. The Barons ran their lead up to 52-23 as Penrod scored twice and also assisted on a three by Richmond. Brantley Hickman and Caden Pettis also hit threes during that stretch.
DeKalb won the junior varsity game 50-42 as Pettis scored 15 and Landen Brown had 13.
The Barons missed a shot to tie in the final seconds of the freshman game as Heritage held on for a 41-39 win. Blayde King and Kaden Nack scored nine each for DeKalb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.