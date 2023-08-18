Prep Girls Golf
Fremont tops CN, FairfieldMIDDLEBURY — Fremont knocked off Fairfield and Central Noble in a three-way meet at Meadow Valley Golf Course Thursday night
Fremont (6-0, 5-0 NECC) shot a 192, with a 201 for Fairfield and a 250 for the Cougars.
Seniors Khloe Glendening and Presley Scott led the way with matching 44s and Emery Laughlin and Lily Coler shot 50 and 54, respectively.
Prep Girls SoccerDeKalb tops Angola for first winWATERLOO — DeKalb gained its first victory of the season, defeating Angola 3-0 Thursday.
Audrey Bigelow and Jenna Schoenherr combined to score the Baron goals. Eliana Shaffer and Reena Kruse each had an assist.
Grace Williams made six saves in net for DeKalb (1-1).
DeKalb’s junior varsity won 2-0 over the Hornets. Bigelow and Ava Coble scored for the Barons.
Knights defeat LakersLAGRANGE — East Noble was a 3-1 winner over Lakeland in its nonconference season opener Thursday night at Lakeland. The game was delayed by lightning for a time.
Lauren Munson, Olivia Winkle and Averi Amstutz had the Knight goals. Munson and Kyleigh Honaker added assists. Addy Ritchie had seven saves.
“This was a good one for us, this was a win that we needed,” Knights coach Brian Rexroad said.
Prep Boys SoccerElkhart Christian defeats HeightsELKHART — Elkhart Christian was a 6-1 winner over Prairie Heights Thursday night.
Prairie Heights got its lone goal on a Jacob Crites header off a free kick by Sam Hartman.
Sam Zolman had four saves in goal for the Panthers. Freshman keeper Edgar Hernandez had a pair of saves in his high school debut.
Angola falls to WestviewANGOLA — Westview defeated Angola, 5-1 in an NECC contest Thursday night.
With the loss, Angola fell to 1-1 on the young 2023 season (0-1 NECC). Westview improved to 2-0 (1-0).
Westview was a 6-1 winner in the J.V. contest.
Prep Boys TennisCougars blank PanthersBRUSHY PRAIRIE — Central Noble shut out Prairie Heights, 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference meet.
With the win, the Cougars are 2-0, surpassing their win total for the entire 2022 season.
Central Noble is next in action on Tuesday when the Cougars host Wawasee. Prairie Heights entertains Oak Farm Montessori today at 9 a.m.
Central Noble 5, Prairie Heights 0
Singles: 1. Wilkinson def. Keipper, 6-1, 6-1. 2. Shoda def. German, 6-0, 6-2. 3. Meinika def. Hayward, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Andrews/Carnahan def. Krapf/Morr, 6-4, 6-2. 2. Keirn/Zolman def. Strater/Bontreger, 6-1, 6-0.
Prep Girls VolleyballHornets sweep East NobleKENDALLVILLE — Angola stayed perfect Thursday night with a 25-10, 25-9, 25-15 win over East Noble Thursday night at the Big Blue Pit.
Taylor Eggering and Kylie Anderson each had a pair of kills for the Knights. Anderson added four assists. Hailey LaRoy had two service aces and Kylie Walz collected five digs.
East Noble hosts North Side Monday night at 6 p.m. Angola travels to New Haven Tuesday night.
Warriors fall to RedHawksGOSHEN — Westview lost its 2023 season opener on the road at Goshen Thursday night. The RedHawks prevailed in four sets: 25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19.
Kloe Yoder led the Warriors with seven kills and 20 digs. Mia Bontrager added three service aces and 11 assists.
Westview travels to Jimtown Monday night for a nonconference match before opening NECC play at home against Prairie Heights Tuesday.
Carroll bests DeKalbHUNTERTOWN — Carroll was a 25-11, 25-1, 25-10 winner over DeKalb Thursday night in the 2023 home opener for the Chargers.
Sophia Jackson led the Barons with three kills and three assists. Brooklyn Barkhaus added five digs.
Bailey Sinish and Addi Shippy paced the Chargers with 10 kills apiece. Brenna Ginder added six aces. Setter Olivia Gisslen dished out 31 assists.
Cougars blank BremenALBION — Central Noble was a 25-14, 25-15, 25-19 winner at home against Bremen Thursday night.
Ella Zolman led the Cougars with four aces and a solo block. Kelsee Lutz had six kills while Haddi Hile and Lydia Replogle added five each.
Kyleigh Egolf led the back row with 16 digs and Missy McCoy had 12 to follow. Bella Worman had 11 assists .
The Cougars are in action next at home against Wawasee on Tuesday.
ECA outlasts West NobleELKHART — Elkhart Christian won a 5-set match against West Noble Thursday, defeating the Chargers, 19-25, 18-25, 25-15, 25-22, 15-8.
Alaina DeLong led the Chargers with 13 kills. Reagan Eash added 10. Eash and Izzy Beers had four aces apiece. Jada Nelson had 21 digs and Darcy Ritchie chipped in with nine.
