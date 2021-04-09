Trine University’s men’s basketball coach Brooks Miller was named 2020-21 HoopDirt.com NCAA Division III Coach of the Year presented by Just Play Solutions.
Miller qualified for the yearly award by being named by the website and its aforementioned presenting sponsor as a Coach of the Week in Week 11 from this past season.
Miller led the Thunder to their best season in school history as the team went 17-1 and won Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season and tournament championships. The MIAA Tournament title was the first in program history.
After rallying to beat Albion 64-62 in the MIAA Tournament championship game on March 6 at home in the MTI Center in Angola, Miller sought out a top NCAA Division III opponent to play with no national tournament being played because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Miller compared it to a season-ending bowl game for Division I college football teams.
A game materialized between the top two ranked teams in the D3hoops.com poll, and No. 2 Trine lost at No. 1 Randolph-Macon, Virginia, 69-55 on March 14 in the season finale for both teams.
After starting 7-0 through January, the Thunder were sixth in the first D3hoops.com poll of the season. They climbed as high as No. 2.
Miller has compiled a 157-99 record in 10 seasons at Trine. He has led the Thunder to a top-four finish in the MIAA and an MIAA Tournament berth in all 10 seasons.
