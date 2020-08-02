FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University athletes were recently honored by the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association for their efforts in the classroom
The MIAA announced last week that 19 Trine University teams earned Team GPA Awards for the 2019-20 academic year, and the conference announced on Tuesday that a school-record 263 student-athletes made the MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
Trine shared league-leading honors with Calvin University for the Team GPA Awards, and tied Hope for the conference lead in individual honor roll selections. A total of 114 teams in MIAA-sponsored sports received MIAA Team GPA Awards, and 1,789 student-athletes made the conference’s Academic Honor Roll.
The MIAA Team GPA Award is given to conference athletic teams that achieve a 3.300 grade point average or better for an academic year. GPAs are calculated at the end of the academic year.
The three highest team GPAs in the MIAA were from Trine women’s programs. The Thunder women’s cross country team, coached by Zach Raber, led the conference with a 3.842 GPA.
The second-place team in the league was the Trine women’s basketball squad. Along with making the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Division III Tournament before its season was stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic, coach Andy Rang’s team also compiled an 3.832 GPA. That was just ahead of Trine’s women’s tennis team, who achieved a 3.83 GPA under coach Erin Kolar.
Five Thunder women’s teams were in the top 11 in the MIAA. The women’s soccer team was eighth with a 3.72 GPA in coach Gary Boughton’s first year in Angola. Coach Jamie Wozniak’s volleyball team was 11th with a 3.664 GPA.
The indoor and outdoor track and field teams for both the women and the men won conference GPA awards. The women’s indoor squad had a 3.615 GPA while the outdoor women’s team accumulated a 3.608 GPA. For the men’s programs, the outdoor team was a bit better, 3.418-3.412.
Other Trine teams winning MIAA Team GPA Awards were softball (3.566 GPA), men’s tennis (3.551), women’s lacrosse (3.517), men’s cross country (3,504), men’s soccer (3,469), men’s wrestling (3.408), women’s golf (3.406), baseball (3.402), men’s golf (3.353) and men’s lacrosse (3.347).
To make the Academic Honor Roll individually, at least a 3.4 GPA for the 2019-20 academic year was agreed upon by the faculty athletic representatives and the governing bodies of the MIAA.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced member schools to turn to online learning, many members used a pass-fail grading system. Because there was not a second semester offered to many MIAA student-athletes to raise their GPAs from the first semester, this compromise was decided.
Student-athletes also must have earned a varsity letter or have been on the varsity team roster when their season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Trine student-athletes making the MIAA Academic Honor Roll is listed at the end of this article.
More honors for Trine track & field teams
The Trine men’s and women’s track and field teams made their respective NCAA Division III All-Academic Teams from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
The Thunder women finished the 2019-20 academic year with a 3.70 GPA while the men had a 3.43 GPA. Teams needed at least a cumulative 3.1 GPA on a 4.0 scale to make the teams. There were 209 women’s teams and 150 men’s programs who earned the academic honor in NCAA Division III.
Six Trine individuals earned All-Academic honors from the USTFCCCA. Thunder women honorees were Chloe Brittain, Evie Bultemeyer, Elizabeth Lohman and Valerie Obear. The men’s honorees were Ben Williams and DeKalb High School graduate Jack Beakas from Auburn.
To be eligible individually, student-athletes need to have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.30 and finished ranked in the top 50 nationally in an individual event or in the top 35 nationally as part of a relay team. Individuals who were accepted into the NCAA Indoor Championship were also eligible.
More praise for Trine tennis in the classroom
Trine’s tennis teams were named All-Academic teams by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association and 17 of their players (nine men and eight women) were named ITA Scholar-Athletes.
To get the team honor, a team had to have a 3.2 GPA or higher. To receive the individual honor, student-athletes had to finish the academic year with at least a 3.5 GPA.
Men’s honorees included sophomore Adam Dills of Kendallville, Jaxon Davis of Angola and Evan Trusty of Fremont. Also awarded were seniors Austin Balos and Jordan Baker, junior Isaac Everitt and freshmen Alex Mullet, Mitch Rose, and Aaron Streit.
Women’s honorees were sophomore and Central Noble High School graduate Ellie Cole, senior Kyra Braun, juniors Trista Savage, Andrea Jordan and Katie Simon; sophomores Camille Lozier and Ashley Spirrison, and freshman Eva Morales.
Trine Selections to 2019-20
MIAA Academic Honor Roll
Baseball: Antonio Bottone, Drew Bradford, Brayden Clark, Jacob Douglass, Jonathan Duvall, Quinlan Fauquher, Joseph Fiorucci, Avery Fulford, Trenton Heh, Heath Houser, Justin Raymond, Nick Ricci, Thomas Rivet, Kyle Robinson, Jake Roddy, Adam Stefanelli, Robert Webb, Matthew Weis, Adam Wheaton.
Football: Keysean Amison, Jarred Billcheck, Seth Boggs, Jacob Chesney, Trevor Clark, Aaron Dean, Jacob Dilly (also men’s outdoor track & field), Nicholas Funk, Lucas Garza, Colin Goebel, Adam Gutting, Brent Hays, Hunter Hiatt, Joseph Johnson, Xaine Kirby, Latrell Lapsley, Cable Leeper, Jackson Linback, Trystan McCreery, Mason McFarland, Kyle Naif, Eric Peters, Garrett Rezmer, Angel Sanchez (also men’s indoor and outdoor track and field), Isaac Sheehan (also men’s indoor and outdoor track and field), Joseph Steigmeyer (also men’s lacrosse), Joshua Whitcomb, Chance Wilson, Jacob Yoder, Isaac Zager, Andrew Zielecki.
Men’s Basketball: Nick Bowman, Jason Clune, Griffin Lorimer, Jacob Schuler, Aiden Warzecha, Bryce Williams, Marcus Winters.
Men’s Cross County, Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field: Alex Amaro, Jack Beakas, Derek Miller, Levi Neuzerling, Neil O’Brien, Skyler Schrope, Lance Williamson, William Huffman.
Men’s Golf: Jacob Black, Grant Brettnacher, Sean Hogan, Nick Knowlton, Joseph LeSueur, Travis Mersing, Todd Mieske. Jeffrey Uhls.
Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field: Noah Ballard, Brandan Cross, Camden Doyle, Garrett Durkac, Rhett Gulotta, Kobe Johnson, Aidan Lapp, Mitchell Martin, Alex Sliter, Matt Sylvester, William Thonn, Jacob Barkey, Afolabi Enlitan, Jeremiah Evans, Seth Knepper, Josiah Krueger, Shaune Lapp, Evan Mohr, Alex Munger, Jacob Myers, Justin Rode.
Men’s Lacrosse: Brennan Battle, Tyler Corless, Brett Husar, David Keptner, John Konicek, Anthony Marasco, Noah Markus, Brandon Matuszczak, Keith McCowan, Bryce Salmon, Jarod Schepp, Dane Shultz, Collin Stonebreaker, Jared Turner, Matthew Zanichelli.
Men’s Soccer: Ryan Craig, Collin Elston, Lane Francis, Connor Hanaway, Beau Hill, Isaac Houtkooper, Jacob Kaptur, Connor Malmquist, Brian Morris (also men’s lacrosse), Brandon Murphy, Colin Nicoski, Cole Pierce, Lukas Reelsen, Kyle Russell, Oliver Zhao, Bailey Zurface.
Men’s Tennis: Jordan Baker, Austin Balos, Jaxon Davis, Adam Dills, Ronald Everitt, Alex Mullet, Mitchell Rose, Aaron Streit, Evan Trusty, Jacob Weiss.
Softball: Halee Bergstrom, Jessica Carroll, Alexis Clark, Mercede Daugherty, Makenna Hartline, Michaela Hartline, Hannah Kampmann, Anna Koeppl, Taylor Murdock, Katie Nevdal, Amanda Prather, Claire Ryan, Laurel Smithson, Haley Srpinger, Ashley Swartout, Kiley Trine, Bailey Vande Giessen.
Women’s Volleyball: Joslynn Battle, Jacqueline Baughman, Chloe Behm, Lindsey DeCamp, Jillian Hannah, Mackenzie Horsfall, Sarah Moon, Madison Munger, Paris Outwater, Sloan Panning, Breanna Small, Danielle Stanichuk, Taylor Todd, Sarah Toles, Bethany Ulring, Grace Wielfaert, Kinzey Young.
Women’s Basketball: Makayla Ardis, Alyssa Argyle, Kaylee Argyle, Tara Bieniewicz, Shay Herbert, Sophia Kreag, Natalee Kunse, Hannah Milligan, Jaycee Parrett, Alexa Porter, Katie Sloneker, Sophie Sloneker, Katy Steers, Rachel Stewart (also women’s outdoor track and field), Kelsy Taylor (also women’s outdoor track and field), Samantha Underhill, Kayla Wildman.
Women’s Cross Country and Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field: Chloe Brittain, Evie Bultemeyer, Miranda Coombs, Stacy Dibley, Amira Faulkner, Madison Howard, Elizabeth Lohman, Cassandra Meyer, Alexandria Smith.
Women’s Golf: Jenna Doumont, Reagan Guthrie, Mackenna Kelly, Olivia Phillips, Maire Sullivan, Lily Williamson.
Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field: Mckenzi Bassage, Mackenzie Bristol, Victoria Klingsmith, Massie Maskow, Paige McGonigal, Valerie Obear, Autumn Presley, Hope Scholman, Madysen Snyder, Logan Sawyer, Megan Theismann, Lia Vawter, Samantha Weaver.
Women’s Lacrosse: Peri Darmofal, Ella Dougherty, Emily Morthorst, Josette Prince, Shea Rayburn, Jillian Rejczyk, Alexandra Robinson, Paige Schlebel (also women’s soccer), Chloe Vruno.
Women’s Soccer: Anna A’Hearn, Ahdrin Bordner, Courtney Christie, Kayla Dennewitz, Jessalyn Friederick, Krista Jackson, Madison Marsh, Grace Meara, Hannah Murray, Veronica Ocampo, Andrea Oster, Courtney Reece, Marisa Robinett, Logan Sagstetter, Madison Sanderson, Morgan Sanderson, Mia Schuleter (also women’s lacrosse), Alyssa Siracuse, Cassidy Small, Julia Surratt, Carmen Swiegard, Andrea Wright.
Women’s Tennis: Claire Barnett, Kyra Braun, Elisabeth Cole, Andrea Jordan, Camille Lozier, Eva Morales, Rylee Rumsey, Trista Savage, Kathryn Simon, Ashley Spirrison.
Wrestling: Matthew Abraham, Justin Davis, Anthony Eberle, Nevan Freestone, Jacob Garrett, Chase Gibson, Nicholas Miller, Dominic Pecoraro.
