WATERLOO — The Barons win again.
The DeKalb boys basketball team has handily controlled their series with county archrival Garrett as of late, and Friday night continued that run of dominance.
DeKalb won its ninth straight versus the Railroaders dating back to Feb. 20, 2015, in a closer game than it has been in the past in a 55-43 final on senior night.
“It wasn’t a great mental game by our guys by any means and we weren’t as sharp as we were on Tuesday,” Barons coach Marty Beasley said. “It’s a game that I think kids put a lot of pressure on themselves to perform sometimes and you got a bigger crowd, but I thought it was good for us to play it and hopefully gives us some experience and competence for tournament.”
The Barons (5-14 overall) closed the game scoring 10 of the last 13 pointsafter Garrett had made it a 40-38 game. The Railoroaders had trailed by 14 early in the third quarter.
DeKalb led 25-14 at halftime, but it probably should have been 25-11, as Garrett junior Jaxon Robinson (10 points) sank a buzzer beater from three-quarter court to give the Railroaders a huge momentum boost going into the locker room.
“I think he could have taken a couple more dribbles. I thought he shot it a little early, but we’ll take it,” Garrett coach Andrew Evertts said. “And it wasn’t his fault. We let the Leslie kid hit a three at the end and we shouldn’t have given that up. We at least had a little bit of a good feeling going into the third and it was big.”
Both teams had slow starts, however, tied 6-6 in the first quarter until DeKalb senior Alex Leslie (16 points) hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to enter the second up three. Barons junior Caden Pettis (16 points) was the lone scorer for them up until that point.
“I thought we were kind of going through the motions a little bit,” Beasley said. “We hit a little stride midway through the first quarter that we were pretty sharp and I thought we defended much better.”
Garrett’s only leads of the game were at the start, when seniors Konner DeWitt (two points) and Kyle Smith (seven points) made a free throw each to lead 4-2, and junior Drayton Myers (11 points) scored to get the Railroaders a 6-4 advantage.
“We kind of told our guys four minutes in, I think DeKalb had two points, that we needed to capitalize more on that,” Evertts said. “We didn’t and I thought they did start slow. Unfortunately, it didn’t matter because we started slow too, and that’s maybe just the rivalry game and our guys were nervous, but that would have been a good opportunity.”
After Robinson’s halftime buzzer-beater, the Railroaders started cutting back into the deficit midway through the third, marked by 10 straight points capped by a Parker Reed (10 points) 3-pointer to trail 29-25.
It ended when Pettis, senior Parker Smith (eight points) and Leslie added to the Barons’ score to take a six-point lead (36-30) into the final eight minutes.
But the Railroaders (5-16 overall) weren’t done, as shortly into the fourth, Myers and Reed each hit a three and Reed immediately added a fast-break layup to make it the 40-38 scoreline, but then the Barons slammed the door.
DeKalb junior Braiden Boyd (nine points) spurred the Barons on in the fourth, scoring seven of his points in the quarter to keep his team ahead, and senior Donnie Wiley (four points) added two important layups in the final 1:32 to seal the win.
“I didn’t call timeout too fast,” Beasley said when Garrett got close. “I kind of wanted to see how the guys would respond to that … and they responded pretty well. I think mainly we just kind of calmed down a little bit.”
Junior Kiefer Nagel added two points for DeKalb and senior Tyler Gater added three points for the Railroaders.
DeKalb won both the junior varsity and C-team games for the clean sweep, 45-15 and 43-7.
In the JV contest, the Barons led 29-11 at halftime and 37-13 after the third quarter and were led in scoring by junior Graden Pepple and sophomores Caiden Hinkle and Will Weber with nine points each.
Garrett was led by juniors Arturo Zecchina (six points) and Tyler Reining (four points).
In the C-Team game, Barons freshman Caden Rice led the game with 10 points and freshman Camden Masek led the Railroaders with five.
The Barons have their final home game Tuesday night against Heritage, while Garrett closes out the season next Friday on Wall of Fame night against West Noble.
