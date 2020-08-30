Boys Tennis
Knights defeat Falcons
BENTON — East Noble defeated Fairfield 4-1 on Saturday.
Vittorio Bona at No. 1 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Ryan Ludwig and Jake Graden won three-set matches for the Knights (4-3).
EN won the junior varsity dual 6-1. Grant Schermerhorn won two of three pro-set singles matches for the Knights. The team of Owen Ritchie and Michael Deetz won both of their matches, and the same goes for the duo of Cale Ernsberger and Caden Treesh.
In Kendallville on Thursday, East Noble lost to Northridge 3-2. Bona and No. 2 singles player Nolan Ogle both won for the Knights in straight sets.
Saturday’s results
East Noble 4, Fairfield 1
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Colin Hochstetler 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Kaden Plett 6-0, 6-1. 3. Cooper LeCount (FF) def. Bryson Ortiz 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Lance Martin-Ethan Yoder 7-6 (7-1), 6-4. 2. Ryan Ludwig-Jake Graden (EN) def. Brandon Kauffman-Mick Moore 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 7-5.
Thursday’s results
Northridge 3, East Noble 2
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Brendan LaCounte 6-2, 6-2. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Grant Martin 6-3, 6-2. 3. Brandon Lomas (NR) def. Ryan Gienger 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Aaron Cripe-Evan Nay (NR) def. Max Bender-Carver Miller 6-3, 6-1. 2. Cameron Henry-Kaleb Ellis (NR) def. Ryan Ludwig-Bryson Ortiz 6-2, 6-2.
Fremont second at Bremen Invite
BREMEN — The Eagles defeated Wawasee and North Judson, but fell to the host Lions for second place at the Bremen Invite on Saturday.
Fremont improved to 8-3 on the season.
The Eagles beat the Warriors 4-1, the Bluejays 5-0 and lost to Bremen 5-0.
Fremont 4, Wawasee 1
Singles: 1. Ethan Bock (F) def. Holden Babb (W) 6-4, 6-2. 2. Nick Miller (F) def. Zeke Keim (W) 6-4, 6-4. 3. Ethan Towns (F) def. Devon Kuhn (W) 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Grant Brooks-Blaine Daut (W) def. Nick Rutherford-Sam Verdin (F) 6-3, 6-3. 2. Josh Sherbondy-Isaac Hirschy (F) def. Ty Brooks-Nathan Harper 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 10-3.
Fremont 5, North Judson 0
Singles: 1. Ethan Bock (F) def. Wyatt Stowe (NJ) 6-0, 6-0. 2. Nick Miller (F) def. AJ Bru (NJ) 6-2, 6-1. 3. Evan Towns (F) def. Kyle Japkowski (NJ) 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Josh Sherbondy-Isaac Hirschy (F) defe. Lukas Burkett-Andrew Attinger (NJ) 6-4, 6-2. 2. Alex Chilenski-Lukas Berlew (F) def. Kayden Ginder-Gavin-Legac 7-5, 6-3.
Bremen 5, Fremont 0
Singles: 1. Carson Miller (B) def. Ethan Bock (F) 6-3, 6-3. 2. Mark Bahr (B) def. Nick Miller (F) 6-1, 6-3. 3. Dawson Hickman (B) def. Evan Towns (F) 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Shay Kiser-Mason Porter (B) def. Nick Rutherford-Sam Verdin (F) 6-2, 6-2. 2. Moriano DeLeon-Camden Hickman (B) def. Alex Chilenski-Lukas Berlew 6-0, 6-1.
Volleyball
Angola defeats Barons in three
ANGOLA — Angola defeated DeKalb in three games Thursday. Scores were 25-12, 27-25, 25-18.
Paige Snider had six kills and 13 digs, and Christina Yarian had six kills and two blocks. Hope Moring had six kills, 10 assists and nine digs.
Coach Melissa Hall praised her team’s defense, which was led by 18 digs from Kaila Barkhaus. Lillie Cserep had 14 assists and 11 digs, and Paige Pettis had three kills and eight digs.
Brenna Spangler had four kills and two blocks, and Autumn Straw had three blocks.
Boys Soccer
Cougars fall to ECA
ELKHART — Central Noble lost to Elkhart Christian 2-1 on Saturday.
Danny Leffers scored the Cougars’ goal in a tough contest that 22 fouls and two yellow cards called and a player ejected. CN is 2-1-1.
DeKalb takes conference opener
NEW HAVEN — DeKalb blanked New Haven 5-0 in the Northeast 8 Conference opener for both teams Thursday.
Korbin Gillian had two goals and an assist for the Barons (2-1 overall, 1-0 NE8). Carric Joachim and Pierceton Mansfield both had a goal and an assist. Jacob Ley also scored.
Girls Soccer
Railroaders down Patriots
MONROEVILLE — Garrett defeated Heritage 5-1 on Saturday afternoon.
Macy Newman led the Railroaders with three goals. Hailey Lantz and Lexi Gordon each added a goal and an assist in the win.
Chargers edge Knights
KENDALLVILLE — West Noble beat East Noble 2-1 on Saturday.
The Knights’ lone goal was scored by Kallie Cox and assisted by Dorothy Tipton. Lauren Lash finished with 12 saves.
It’s the third loss in a row for East Noble after they were shut out by Blackhawk Christian 3-0 and Huntington North 4-0 last week.
Bethany Christian 5, Central Noble 0
In Goshen, the Bruins blanked the Cougars on Saturday. Bethany scored four of their five goals in the second half.
Girls Golf
Garrett defeats NECC opponents
MIDDLEBURY — Garrett shot 219 to 221 for Fairfield and 239 for West Noble in a Northeast Corner Conference three-way match at Meadow Valley Thursday.
Garrett’s Sarah Cooper was the medalist with a 42 and Abby Weaver shot a 52 for the Railroaders. Other Garrett scores were Courtney Barse 60, Kaitlyn Bergman 65 and Sophia Ruble 66.
Kacee Click topped West Noble with a 48. Other Charger scores were Jordan Schlemmer 60, Mikayla Nichols 64, Abi Hawn 67 and Aubrey Weigold 69.
Bailey Willard led Fairfield with a 54.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.