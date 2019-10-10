LAGRANGE — A slow start to Thursday’s sectional semifinal game was a distant memory for the DeKalb girls soccer team after the final seconds ran off the clock. Because, once that first kick found net, the ball didn’t stop going in.
The Barons cruised past Wawasee, 8-0, in the second round of the Class 2A Lakeland Sectional, advancing to Saturday’s title match.
“We had to open things up a bit, but our possession was fantastic the whole way through,” said Barons coach Logan Cochran. “We hadn’t scored very much in the past few games, so it was good to get some scores (Thursday).”
Six different DeKalb players scored in the win. Freshman Jaylin Carroll and sophomore Hope Lewis each scored twice in the rout, with Riley Exford, Grace Snyder, Brielle Miller and Maddison Linker also finding the net.
“It was great to see the scoring that spread around, because it means everyone was involved,” Cochran said. “We were able to spread the ball all over the field. Our center mids got involved, our forwards were aggressive up there in the attacking third, and center backs got a couple tonight too.
“It was great to see the girls that don’t normally score a lot stay engaged and focused, because they got their chances, too.”
The Barons were aggressive from the opening kickoff, totaling 20 shots on goal in the game. It wasn’t until their eighth shot that they put points on the board.
Exford notched the opening score, with Linker adding the second. Carroll added her two goals in the back end of the first half as DeKalb took a 4-0 lead into the break. Back-to-back scores from Lewis opened the second half, with Miller and Snyder tallying the final two scores.
The Barons play NorthWood with a trip to regional on the line at p.m. Saturday. The Panthers have defeated DeKalb in the title match each of the past two years. NorthWood defeated host Lakeland in the first semifinal game Thursday, 3-1.
Cochran was quick to point out the importance of his team making it to four straight sectional title games, despite roster turnover each year. But he also said how the luxury his team was afforded Thursday night – playing with such a large lead – won’t be the case Saturday.
“We’re going to have to be ready, because it’s going to be a very different game,” Cochran said. “They have a few players that we are really going to have to key on because they’re dangerous. But I also feel like NorthWood is a great matchup for us.
“We’re looking for a little bit of revenge, so hopefully we can make that happen.”
NorthWood 3, Lakeland 1
Lakeland entered sectional play as the favorite to advance out of the field, holding onto a 13-3-1 record to boot. The Lakers were upset Thursday by NorthWood.
Winners of the past two sectionals, the Panthers had a sub-par regular season by their standards, but played like a champion against the Lakers.
“We are hungry for that three-peat,” said NorthWood junior keeper Lili Lomeli.
The Panthers entered the contest on a roll after shutting out West Noble in the previous round. Lomeli was especially hot.
The goalie had pitched shutouts in four of her previous five games and nearly made it five of six against the Lakers. Lomeli tallied 11 saves on 19 Lakers shots on goal in the game, the only blemish coming on a goal from Lakeland junior Hailey Alleshouse, which she tapped in after Lomeli had blocked a shot by senior Kylee Palmer.
As well as the NorthWood’s defense played, though, it was the quick strike ability of the Panthers that put them over the top. Senior Reagan Hartman scored the game’s first goal when she broke away for a score. Sophomore Emma Martz split a Lakers double team for the Panthers’ next score, which gave them a 2-0 lead at the half.
Alleshouse’s score cut into the deficit early in the second half, but the hope it brought was short-lived as NorthWood senior Caroline Jenkins took the ensuing kickoff unassisted for the responding score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.