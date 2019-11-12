FREMONT – Taylor Gerke’s face was beat red as she walked somberly toward the Lakewood Park bench before the start of the third quarter. The sophomore guard stared at the ground as Panthers coach Amy Bartkowiak tried to motivate her team.
But with every air-balled three-pointer, every pass that missed its man and every turnover forced by a Fremont defender, the truth of Tuesday’s season-opening game became more clear – the Eagles owned this game.
As the final buzzer sounded, the Panthers were handed their worst loss since Jan. 24, while Fremont looked every bit a team that returned four starters from a regional-bound team. The Eagles used a stifling man defense, and a big game from senior forward Sam Kuhn to rout the Panthers 45-26 for a season-opening win.
Everything went according to plan for Fremont coach Scott Sprague.
Without senior guard Grace Schmucker – the Eagles’ most tenacious perimeter defender – on the floor, his team’s defense still allowed just a 25% clip from the field (nine percent from three) and forced 13 turnovers while blocking two shots. And once the defense found its footing, the Eagles ran away with it.
After Lakewood Park hung around early, Fremont ended the first half on a 12-2 run while not allowing a shot over the final nine-plus minutes before the break. Sophomore guard Jada Rhonehouse scored four of her eight points in the second quarter and seniors Maddie Beeman and Sydney Applegate both got to the foul line to spark the run.
Kuhn netted 11 of her game-high 15 points in the second half, while also grabbing six rebounds.
The Panthers’ best stretch came during the fourth quarter, when they scored 12 points, including seven by junior Chloe Jolloff, who was able to draw fouls, as well as hit timely shots late in possessions. She finished with a team-high 12 points.
Gerke finished with nine points and six rebounds, while Frannie Talarico had five points and five boards. Four of those points came in the first quarter, hitting a three for the team’s first points of the game and a free throw as the Panthers trailed by three points, 9-6, before Fremont settled into its groove.
Fremont (1-0) begins its conference schedule on Thursday, hosting Eastside. Lakewood Park (0-1) visits Churubusco the same day.
