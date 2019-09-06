GARRETT — Churubusco’s football team came after the Railroaders fast and hard on Friday night, coming away with a 40-22 victory in Garrett.
“They put it to us,” Garrett head coach Chris DePew said. “They outplayed us, out-coached us, out-hit us — they’re a good team and they performed at a high level and got it done.”
The Eagles ran out to a 24-0 lead before Garrett got on the scoreboard just before halftime.
Churubusco sophomore Nick Nondorf opened the game with a 3-yard touchdown run at the end of the first quarter, and quarterback Sam Wood completed the two-point conversion to put ’Busco ahead 8-0.
“Nick Nondorf had a really good night,” Churubusco head coach Paul Sade said. “He struggled last week and stepped up big for us last night.”
The Eagles went on a tear in the second quarter, with Jake Fulk scoring two minutes later and picking up the two-point conversion to make the score 16-0.
Fulk continues to make waves in a regional level, putting up impressive numbers.
“It’s no secret in northern Indiana that he’s a good fullback,” Sade said. “He takes things personally. He runs hard and fast and is tough to tackle.”
Gage Kelly found the end zone just four minutes later on a 75-yard breakaway. Fulk completed the two-point conversion to make the score 24-0 with 6:17 left in the first half.
The Railroaders got on the scoreboard just seconds before halftime on a touchdown run by Clayton Fielden, making the score 24-6 at the end of the half.
Churubusco made a statement to start the second half — it wasn’t done scoring.
Kelly again broke away for a touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage.
Fielder answered with another touchdown at the 5:58 mark of the third, making the score 32-14, but Churubusco’s Fulk scored again with 2:14 left in the third, 40-14.
Garrett ended the game with a touchdown by Carson Harter, making the final score 40-22.
The Eagles improve to 3-0 heading into conference division play next week against Eastside.
“Now we start the real season,” Sade said. “We’re going to have our hands full and we will have to play fast football against Eastside.”
Sade is pleased with how the Eagles have continued to work hard on the field.
“We’re still working out some bugs, but we’ve done a good job of improving from week to week,” Sade said.
Garrett falls to 1-2 and travels to Lakeland next week.
