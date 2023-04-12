Prep Girls Basketball Isaacs hired as East Noble coach
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble School Corporation Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Britain Isaacs as East Noble High School varsity girls basketball coach it its Wednesday meeting.
Isaacs replaces Shawn Kimmel in that coaching position. Isaacs is a Lakeland High School graduate and the son of Lakeland varsity baseball coach Michael Isaacs. Britain Isaacs has been the junior varsity boys basketball coach at East Noble the last two seasons after being a coach in the Lakeland boys basketball program in the 2020-21 season. He has also been an assistant baseball coach for his father at Lakeland.
Prep Baseball Warriors edge Garrett in 9
EMMA — The defending regular season co-champions in the Northeast Corner Conference squared off right away Tuesday to start conference play. Westview overcame a late Garrett rally to beat the Railroaders 7-6 in nine innings.
A bases loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the ninth scored the winning run for the Warriors.
The Railroaders scored three runs in the top of the seventh off the Westview bullpen to tie the game.
Max Engle started for Westview and allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits in four and two-thirds innings, walked two and struck out nine.
Braden Kauffman was 3-for-5 for the Warriors with two doubles, a run scored and a run batted in. Gavin Engle and Scott Yoder each had two hits and a walk. Engle scored two runs and Yoder drove in three runs.
Westview senior Matty Mortrud was the winning pitcher in relief, throwing three scoreless innings.
Aiden Orth and Calder Hefty each had three hits and an RBI for Garrett. Orth also scored three runs. Relief pitcher Elijah Champman took the loss.
Luke Byers started on the mound for the Railroaders and allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits in six innings and struck out eight.
Fremont outscores Cougars
FREMONT — Fremont defeated Central Noble 12-10 in the Northeast Corner Conference opener for both teams Tuesday.
The Cougars scored three runs in each of the first two innings to take a 6-0 lead. Then the Eagles scored two in the bottom of the second and nine in the third and hung on.
Freshman Tyler Miller had two home runs to lead Fremont. Sophomore Bryce Parnin also homered in helping Ian Burkhart pick up his first win as a varsity head coach. Brody Foulk had three hits and Colten Guthrie added two hits.
Lance Krider homered and drove in three runs for CN. Jaxon Copas had three hits.
Blazers too much for Angola
ANGOLA — Eastside opened Northeast Corner Conference play with a 13-0 win over Angola in five innings on Tuesday.
The Blazers had 10 hits, walked seven times and was hit by a pitch once. They also took advantage of five Hornet errors.
Korbin Roan, Kyler Farnham and Jack Archbold had singles for the Hornets.
Chargers win over Marines
HAMILTON — West Noble scored 13 runs in the third inning in its 14-2 victory over Hamilton in five innings on Tuesday.
Josh Ness drove in three runs for the Chargers. Freshman Joe Button doubled and drove in two runs. Trevor Steele pitched the final three innings to get the win in relief. He allowed two hits and struck out eight.
Brady Shields started on the mound for West Noble and pitched two hitless inning with three strikeouts. He also reached base three times, scored twice and had two RBIs.
Prep Softball East Noble routs Warsaw
WARSAW — East Noble had 23 hits in defeating Warsaw 29-5 Tuesday.
Sadie Helmkamp and Kylie Anderson hit grand slam home runs for the Knights. Cady Smith hit two triples.
Ellie Rouch was 6-for-6 for EN with three doubles, six runs scored, three stolen bases and a run batted in.
Anderson was 3-for-4 with two walks, six runs and six RBIs. Helmkamp was 3-for-4 with two walks, five runs and seven RBIs. Smith drove in four runs.
In other area action Tuesday, Lakewood Park lost at New Haven 7-6.
GHS pulls away from Westview
EMMA — Garrett defeated Westview 19-6 in the Northeast Corner Conference opener for both teams on Tuesday.
The Railroaders scored three runs in the sixth inning and eight in the seventh to pull away. They had 17 hits, drew six walks and was hit by three pitches. They also took advantage of seven Warrior errors.
Freshman Briana Kauffman was 3-for-4 with three stolen bases, two runs scored and two runs batted in for Westview. Classmate Janissa Lehman had two hits and two RBIs. The Warriors had 10 stolen bases in the contest.
Blazers no-hit Angola
ANGOLA — Eastside opened Northeast Corner Conference play with a 14-1 win over Angola Tuesday.
The Blazers no-hit the Hornets. Moyra McAtee was the winning pitcher to improve to 4-0 on the season.
Churubusco beat by Falcons
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco lost its Northeast Corner Conference opener to Fairfield 8-4 on Tuesday.
The Eagles had eight hits and drew six walks, but fell short.
Makenna Steele homered and drove in two runs for the Falcons. Ava Bontrager had two hits and Amelia Black had two RBIs.
Chargers defeat Hamilton
HAMILTON — West Noble defeated Hamilton 21-3 in five innings Tuesday.
Laci Roy and Miah Hilbish each had three hits, three runs scored and three runs batted in for the Chargers.
Girls Prep Tennis EN, Lakers defeat West Noble
LIGONIER — East Noble defeated West Noble 5-0 on Wednesday.
The Knights also won the junior varsity dual 5-0. The Knights won in singles with Keegan Ball (8-0), Makenna Strohm (8-1) and Georgia Bradley (8-0).
On Tuesday in LaGrange, the Chargers lost to Lakeland 3-2. Getting wins for West Noble were Isabella Bartlett at No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-3, and the No. 1 doubles team of Avery Kruger and Callista Replogle, 6-2, 6-4.
Wednesday’s results
East Noble 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Bree Walmsley (EN) def. Kora Hilbish 6-1, 6-1. 2. Sadie Potts (EN) def. Isabella Bartlett 6-0, 6-1. 3. Brooke Lindsey (EN) def. Selina Marin 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Maria Bona-Ella Edwards (EN) def. Avery Kruger-Callista Replogle 6-1, 6-2. 3. Rylie Pasztor-Payton Quake (EN) def. Ashlyn Seigel-Payton Eash 6-1, 6-1.
Westview wins opener
EMMA — Westview opened the season with a 5-0 victory over Wawasee. Westview won all the matches in straight sets.
Westview also won the junior varsity dual 5-0. Wins for Westview came from singles players Kristen Bender (6-0), Miley Mast (6-2) and Ava Hostetler (6-0), the No. 1 doubles team of Lanita Mast and Kaitlin Nuzum (6-2) and the No. 2 doubles team of Lexi Warren and Danika Yoder (6-4).
Westview 5, Wawasee 0
Singles: 1. Paige Riegsecker (WV) def. Kiah Farrington 7-5, 7-5. 2. Maddie Stults (WV) def. Mackenzie Hackleman 6-0, 6-0. 3. Bailey Kenner (WV) def. Makayelynn Tourmey 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Ella Clark-Ava Brown (WV) def. Allison Clark-Kenley Stewart 6-1, 6-0. 2. Ella Yoder-Jen Osorio-Luna (WV) def. Aubrey Gerber-Hannah Likens 6-1, 6-0.
Heights nipped by Bruins
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost to Northrop 3-2 on Tuesday. Kylee Leland at No. 1 singles and Sophia Adamski at No. 2 singles both won in three sets for the Panthers.
The Heights doubles team of Alyssa Burger and Sophie Harris won the lone junior varsity match with Northrop 8-3.
Northrop 3, Prairie Heights 2
Singles: 1. Kylee Leland (PH) won 6-7, 6-3, 6-2. 2. Sophia Adamski (PH) won 6-7, 6-2, 7-6. 3. Katie Rheinheimer (PH) lost 7-6, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Ashley Emerlander-Bailey DeLancey (PH) lost 6-4, 6-3. 2. Abby Myers-Sabrina Hinkle (PH) 6-2, 6-1.
LPC downs Blackhawk
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park Christian defeated Blackhawk Christian 3-2 on Tuesday.
The Panthers’ wins came from Lauren Korte at No. 1 singles, Lilly Reischies at No. 34 singles, and the No. 1 doubles team of Mia MacFarlane and Campbell Warner.
Cougars lose close dual
WATERFORD MILLS — Central Noble lost to Bethany Christian 3-2 on Tuesday. The Cougars got victories in three sets from Kayla Kreger at No. 2 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Jacelyn Hawk and Aida McDonald.
Bryonna Hayes and Ellie Clevenger won a junior varsity doubles match for Central Noble.
Bethany Christian 3, Central Noble 2
Singles: 1. Zoe Willems (BC) def. Naomi Leffers 7-5, 6-2. 2. Kayla Kreger (CN) def. Joryn Yoder 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. 3. Cassia Nice (BC) def. Avery Phillips 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Alina Bergstresser-Jessa Caffee (BC) def. Natalie Moore-Maddie Toner 7-5, 6-1. 2. Jacelyn Hawk-Aida McDonald (CN) def. Ally Barkman-Dahlia Thut 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
Prep Track & Field Barons teams, Leo split
LEO-CEDARVILLE — DeKalb spilt dual meets with Northeast 8 Conference foe Leo Tuesday.
The Baron boys won 88-43 while the girls fell to the Lions 76-56.
Landon Knowles was first in the 1,600 and 3,200 to lead the Baron boys. DeKalb also got first-place finishes from Xavier Bell in the 100, Wyatt Birch in the shot put, Trenton Brown in the discus, Nate Fillenwarth in the high jump, and Nick Roberts in the long jump. DeKalb also won all three relays.
Lydia Bennett brought home blue ribbons in the 1,600 and 3,200 while Breann Fordyce took the shot and discus to lead the Baron girls. Myca Miller won the 100 intermediate hurdles, Jaylin Carroll won the long jump and Scout Warner was first in the high jump. The Barons also won the 4x100 relay.
DeKalb’s boys won the junior varsity meet 69 1/2 to 37 1/2. Leo girls were the JV winners 58-30.
DeKalb boys 88, Leo 43
100 — 1. X. Bell (DK) 11.37, 2. Roberts (DK) 11.45, 3. Gentis (DK) 11.5. DeKalb JV — 1. Penrod 11.86, Dobson 12.23, Schmidt 12.27, 5. King 12.29, 7. Bahia 12.4, 8. Wilson 12.45, 9. DeTray 12.63, 10. Mahoney 12.67, 11. Langschwager 12.73, 13. Galloway 13.07, 14. Griggs 13.1, 16. Smith 13.24, 18. Leco 13.48, 20. Keesler 14.19. 200 — 1. Miller (Leo) 24.5, 2. Dobson (DK) 24.66, 4. Schmidt (DK) 25.51, 5. Roberts (DK) 25.68. DeKalb JV — 1. King 25.31, 2. Wilson 25.5, 3. Bahia 25.79, 6. Langschwager 26.28, 7. DeTray 26.44, 9. Engelbert 26.6, 10. Penrod 27.17, 12. Griggs 27.53, 13. Galloway 27.63, 15. Smith 27.97, 17. Leco 28.19. 400 — 1. Shappell (Leo) 53.06, 2. Hallam (DK) 53.07, 3. Fillenwarth (DK) 53.25, 6. Barton (DK) 57.07. DeKalb JV — 1. Engelberth 59.59, 3. Merritt 1:00.29. 800 — 1. Shappell (Leo) 2:06.09, 3. Hefty (DK) 2:09.48, 5. Haupert (DK) 2:20.54, 6. Meyer (DK) 2:33.17. DeKalb JV — 4. Stuckey 2:35.08, 7. Elkins (DK) 2:55.01, 8. Norrick (DK) 3:10.59. 1,600 — 1. Knowles (DK) 4:49.5, 2. Hefty (DK) 4:51.13, 3. O’Keefe (DK) 4:51. 88. DeKalb JV — 1. Haupert 5:09.28, 2. McIntire 5:09.48, 3. Abernathy 5:18.77, 5. B. Meyer 548.91, 6. Stuckey 5:55.29, 8. Elkins 6:30.24, 9. Norrick 6:56.61. 3,200 — 1. Knowles (DK) 10:40, 3. O’Keefe (DK) 10:56, 6. Abernathy (DK) 11:56.
110 High Hurdles — 1. Derrow (Leo) 18.02, 2. Evans (DK) 20.65. 300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Derrow (Leo) 48.84, 2. Evans (DK) 51.42, 4. England (DK) 54.12. 4x100 — 1. DeKalb 46.21. DeKalb JV — 1. 48.59. 4x400 — 1. DeKalb 3:38.55. 4x800 — 1. DeKalb 10:27.
Shot put — 1. Birch (DK) 45-7, 2. Brown (DK) 39-3, 3. Dunn (DK) 36.9. DeKalb JV — 1. T. Brown 36-7, 2. Brockhouse 35-10, 3. C. Brown 34-1 1/2, 4. Armstrong 33-10, 5. Worman 31-7, 8. Cahudhari 28-6, 9. Kracium 28-1, 10. Snyder 27-2, 12. Brand 22-9. Discus — 1. T. Brown (DK) 126-6, 2. C. Brown (DK) 118-4, 4. Birch (DK) 29-7. DeKalb JV — 1. Dunn 94-0, 2. Brockhouse 91-7, 3. Armstrong 90-1, 5. Kracium 61-4, 8. Snyder 57-7, 9. Chaudhari 51-11, 10. Brand 48-4. Long Jump — 1. Roberts (DK) 18-9, 2. Mahoney (DK) 17-3. DeKalb JV — 1. King 16-8 3/4, 2. Schmidt 15-6 1/4, 3. Leco 15-4 1/4. High Jump — 1. Fillenwarth (DK) 5-4, 2. tie, Miller (Leo) and Penrod (DK) 5-2, 4. Langschawager (DK) 5-0. Pole vault — 1. Stetzel (Leo) 8-6, 2. T. Meyer (DK) 7-6.
Leo girls 76, DeKalb 56
100 — 1. Gile (Leo) 13.44, 3. Schoenherr (DK) 13.79, 5. tie, Cox (DK), Abbott (DK) 14.01. DeKalb JV — 7. Jackson 15.02, 10. LaRue 15.2, 11. Hill 15.33, 14. Brandon 15.76, 15. Denham 15.86, 16. Mosier 15.87, 17. Adame 16.46. 200 — 1. Gile (Leo) 28.15, 4. Carroll (DK) 29.59, 5. Cox (DK) 29.72, 6. Abbott (DK) 30.66. DeKalb JV — 4. J. Jarrett 31.25, 6. LaRue 31.82, 7. Jackson 31.89, 9. C. Jarrett 32.19, 12. Hill 32.63, 17. Denham 33.92, 18. Brandon 34.53, 20. Adame 34.62. 400 — 1. Norris (Leo) 1:05.72, 2. DeTray (DK) 1:06.55, 4. Slavin (DK) 1:12.17, 6. Barkey D(K) 1:17.33. DeKalb JV — 10. Yoder 1:19, 12. C. Woodcox 1:20.44. 800 — 1. Norris (Leo) 2:41.19, 2. DeTray 2:45.33, 4. Patino (DK) 3:12.66, 6. Gentis (DK) 3:27.33. DeKalb JV — 1. O. Woodcox 3:02.3, 2. Barton 3:10.59, 3. Yoder 3:11.86, 4. C. Woodcox 3:16.45. 1,600 — 1. Bennett (DK) 5:40.81, 5. Patino (DK) 7:04.28, 6. Gentis (DK) 7:06.13. 3,200 — 1. Bennett (DK) 13:37, 4. O. Woodcox (DK) 15:41, 5. Barton (DK) 15:55.
100 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Miller (DK) 16.56, 5. Chalfant (DK) 19.64, 6. Warner (DK) 20.44. 300 Low Hurdles — 1. Stetzel (Leo) 58.59, 2. Chalfant (DK) 1:01.79, 5. Harig (DK) 1:06.86. 4x100 — 1. DeKalb 55.09. 4x400 — 1. Leo 4:49.1, 2. DeKalb 4:59.17. 4x800 — 1. Leo 11:10, 2. DeKalb 11:51.
Shot Put — 1. B. Fordyce (DK) 30-3, 3. N. Fordyce (DK) 28-8, 4. Long (DK) 26-1 1/2. DeKalb JV — 2. Anderson 24-5, 3. Nester 23-9, 4. Doster 22-5, 5. Kurtz 21-9, 7. Phillips 20-10, 9. Penzo 17-8. Discus — 1. B. Fordyce (DK) 94-6, 3. N. Fordyce (DK) 73-9, 5. Penzo (DK) 66-4. DeKalb JV — 1. Anderson 59-11, 2. Nester 59-5, 3. Kurtz 53-0, 4. Long 51-9, 5. Phillips 50-0, 7. Doster 48-2. Long Jump — 1. Carroll (DK) 14-2 1/2, 3. Harig (DK) 13-3 1/2, 5. Jackson (DK) 12-11. DeKalb JV — 1. Miller 14-8 1/4, 2. J. Jarrett 13-11 1/2, 4. C. Jarrett 13-3 1/4. High Jump — 1. Warner (DK) 5-0, 2. Schoenherr (DK) 4-6. Pole vault — 1. Bresnahan (Leo) 8-6, 4. Schoenherr (DK) 7-0, 5. Slaving (DK) 6-6.
Angola, Churubusco split
ANGOLA — Angola and Churubusco each took a dual meet in a key Northeast Corner Conference East Division matchup Tuesday behind Angola Middle School.
The Hornets won the girls’ meet 75-57, and the Eagle boys won 70-62. No other details were reported.
Prep Boys Golf DeKalb opens with victory
WATERLOO — DeKalb opened its season by defeating Canterbury and Garrett in a three-way match Tuesday.
The Barons scored 180 to 191 for the Cavaliers and 208 for the Railroaders.
Grant Fetter shot a 41 to led the Barons. Other DeKalb scores were Carter Valencic 45, Logan Hartsough and Alex Zimmerman both 47, and Grant Stuckey 48.
Prep Boys Volleyball Barons beat by Columbia City
WATERLOO — DeKalb lost to Columbia City in four sets Tuesday night, 25-10, 24-26, 25-13, 25-11.
College Baseball Trine loses at Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine lost to Adrian 5-1 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game on Wednesday afternoon at Nicolay Field.
Ace Josh Hoogewerf (4-2) gave the Thunder a chance to win, allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits over seven and two-thirds innings with two walks and two strikeouts. But Trine only had four hits.
Easton Rogers blooped a single to center off Trine closer Noah Brettin with two outs in the bottom of the eighth to give the Bulldogs two more insurance runs.
Rogers had three RBIs for Adrian (12-14, 4-4 MIAA). Jakob Charles had a two-run single in the fifth to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead.
Jackson O’Keefe scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the fifth for Trine’s lone run. Matthew Martin and Preston Henschen both had doubles for the Thunder (13-13, 4-4).
Middle School Golf
DeKalb wins close opener
AUBURN — DeKalb opened the season with a 240-241 win over Maple Creek at Bridgewater Tuesday.
A.J. Shambaugh shot a 1-over-par 37 to pace the Barons.
Other DeKalb scores were Paige Williams 46, Grace Pfister 49, Ellington Sparkman 52, Liam Schlatter 56 and Jaden Tomkins 57.
The Bobcats took the junior varsity match 252-279. Luke Petre led DeKalb with a 50.
Other scores for the Barons were Maddux Brockhouse 54, Belle Miller 56, Mollee Sonnenberg 58 and Quintin Fislar 61.
Middle School Soccer
DeKalb boys trounce Norwell
WATERLOO — DeKalb began its season with an 8-0 romp over Norwell Tuesday.
Jayden Conrad and Dawson Cleverly both scored twice for the Barons. Christian Johnson, Romeo Avila, Ryker Ball and Weber Yarian also scored.
EN girls fall to Bellmont
East Noble Middle School’s girls soccer team lost to Bellmont 4-0 Tuesday.
It was a learning experience much of the Knights as some of their players never played soccer in their lives heading into this season.
“After settling down, we started to see some promising play,” EN coach Brian Rexroad said. “We are optimistic about our season.”
In goal for East Noble, Evie Reed made four saves and Maitlen Booth made six saves.
