DeKalb graduate Logan Stahly was recently named Academic All-State by the Indiana Baseball Coaches Association.
Stahly had a 4.0 grade-point average at DeKalb.
Stahly was a pitcher, first baseman and outfielder for DeKalb’s sectional finalists. He batted .312 and drove in 21 runs.
On the mound he went 2-4 with a 6.11 ERA. He had 15 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
One of his victories was a five-inning no-hitter against Angola on DeKalb’s senior day in which he struck out six and walked none.
Stahly plans to continue his playing career at Trine University, where he plans to study mathematics.
