WATERLOO — Angola displayed a varied attack and a deep roster in a three-game victory over DeKalb Thursday night. Scores were 25-11, 25-14, 25-17.
The Hornets consistently set several different hitters and spread the wealth, keeping the DeKalb defense hustling most of the night. The Barons never lost enthusiasm and made some small runs in each game, but the visitors pulled away each time.
In the opener, Angola barreled to a 15-4 lead. Sami Lee served a run of six consecutive points which included kills from Autumn Cockroft and Cait Snyder.
The Barons gained some energy from a block by Hope Moring that made it 18-10, but Lee was back at the service line to offer up the final three points and complete the win.
DeKalb hung around early in the second game, and got within 7-6 with Moring knocking down an errant Angola pass.
Snyder scored on a tip and a kill, however, as Angola stretched its margin to 11-7. An ace and a kill by Lee and a kill and later an ace from Kayla Fenstermaker helped Angola push the gap to 20-12. Kenlee Hinman started a strong game-ending run with an ace.
Angola varied its lineup in game three, when the Barons again were close early, trailing just 5-4. Back-to-back kills by the Hornets’ Ashlyn Meyer then helped Angola go ahead 11-5.
The Barons stayed within 17-10 on a kill by Moring and an errant attack by the Hornets, but sparked by Kady Conrad’s kill of a stray DeKalb pass, Angola pushed the lead to double digits at 21-10.
DeKalb got kills late from Autumn Straw and Paige Pettis, and a block from Addison Freed as the Barons got within 24-17 before Angola completed the game and match.
