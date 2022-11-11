BUTLER — Eastside’s girls basketball team opened conference play on the right foot with a 47-23 win over Fremont Friday.
The Blazers improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference. Fremont is 0-2 in all games and 0-1 in the NECC.
There was plenty to like as far as Blazer coach Mike Lortie was concerned.
“I thought the girls’ effort was great,” he said. “We executed on both ends and I thought our defense really stifled anything (Fremont) wanted to do and that kind of fed our offense.
“We got off to a slow start offensively the first half, but once we started to pick it up a little bit, things started to fall for us. But it all started on the defensive end.”
After eight minutes of play, the hosts led 5-2.
The offensive pace picked up in the second as Eastside outscored Fremont 15-8 to lead 20-10 at the break.
Sophomore Paige Traxler led all scorers with 20 points, including four three-pointers. Senior Grace Kreischer also reached double figures for Eastside with 10 points.
Senior Kaylie Hertig had six points. Junior Haley Wies and sophomore Lily Kreischer had five each and junior Jayci Kitchen added a free throw.
Sophomore forward Addy Parr led Fremont with 11 points.
“I thought we did a great job with our scouting report except for a couple of issues here and there, but we’ll clean that up. It’s only the second game,” Lortie said. “Defensively, we were where we needed to be, we knew who we were guarding and we knew what they could and couldn’t do.”
Fremont is right back in action tonight when it hosts Adams Central. Both teams play Tuesday. The Eagles host Blackhawk and Eastside travels to Leo.
