BOSTON — Mark Beckmann of Auburn ran in the Boston Marathon Monday.
His time was 2 hours, 36 minutes, 50 seconds.
Beckmann placed 424th overall and 389th among men. In his 19-39 men’s age group, he finished 346th.
Beckmann is a teacher at DeKalb Middle School and the DeKalb High School cross country coach for boys and girls.
