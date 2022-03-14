INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Football Coaches Association announced on Monday the rosters for the 56th Annual North-South All-Star Classic.
Four area players made the North All-Star team. East Noble offensive lineman Bryce Charles, Eastside quarterback Laban Davis, Churubusco defensive lineman Hunter Bianski and Garrett's Trey Richards were all selected.
Davis was KPC Media Group's All-Area Football Prep of the Year in 2021. He threw for 1,709 yards on 66.9% passing. He had 21 passing touchdowns to just four interceptions. On the ground, he was even more effective, rushing for 2,195 yards and 32 touchdowns.
He led to Eastside to the Northeast Corner Conference Small Division title for the third straight season. The Blazers went undefeated during the regular season for the first time since 1990. Davis was a key piece in Eastside winning the sectional title over Bishop Luers and the first regional championship over Eastbrook.
Charles was an All-Northeast 8 Conference performer. He was a huge part of the Knights' offensive line and helped the team rush for 2,203 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2021. On defense, he had 60 total tackles, five for loss, and three sacks.
Bianski made the All-NECC Small Division team after making 102 total tackles, 29 tackles for loss (a Churubusco record), four sacks and three pass deflections. He finished his career as the program’s career leader in tackles for loss (90) and sacks (16.5). He also led Churubusco offense in pancake blocks this past fall.
Richards was effective on both sides of the ball for the Railroaders. He had 26 catches for 374 yards and four touchdowns. He was also the team’s leading tackler at 107 total tackles.
This year's game will be held on Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at North Central High School in Indianapolis.
