Prep Girls Basketball Railroaders open with a win over Woodlan
GARRETT — Garrett opened its 2019-20 season with a 37-25 victory over Woodlan Thursday night at Bateman Gymnasium.
Freshman Bailey Kelham led the Railroaders with 15 points.
Garrett will host Heritage next this coming Wednesday.
The Railroaders varsity and junior varsity games at Bellmont were moved to Saturday to December 4. Bellmont’s volleyball team is playing in the Class 3A state championship match on Saturday.
Prep Volleyball Garrett trio picked to All-NECC team
EMMA — Garrett’s Emma Hirchak, Logan Smith and Morgan Ostrowski were selected to the 2019 All-Northeast Corner Conference Volleyball Team earlier this week by league coaches.
Area girls honorably mentioned were Eastside’s Paige Franz and Eleanor Neuman.
2019 All-Northeast Corner Conference Volleyball Team
Angola — Ashlyn Meyer, Cait Snyder, Emma Archbold, Ally Lorntz, Sami Lee. Central Noble — Samantha Brumbaugh. Churubusco — Mallory Sphar. Fairfield — Brea Garber, Madeline Gawthrop, Madisyn Steele. Garrett — Emma Hirchak, Morgan Ostrowski, Logan Smith. Lakeland — Bailey Hartsough. Prairie Heights — Morgan Bachelor. West Noble — Nina Teel. Westview — Payton May, Gloria Miller.
Honorable Mentions
Autumn Cockroft (A), Kylie Urso (CN), Melanie Geiger (CH), Paige Franz (Eastside), Eleanor Neuman (ES), Sydney Stutsman (FF), Emily Behrman (Fremont), Kalli Aaron (PH), Amy German (PH), Jenna Hutsell (WN).
Prep Boys Basketball Eagles, Marines to play at Memorial Coliseum
FORT WAYNE — Fremont and Hamilton will face off at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Dec. 14. The junior varsity game will start at 1 p.m., followed by the varsity contest.
Tickets for the event are $8 and $12 and will include admission to the high school games and to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants game that night.
Fremont and Hamilton is having a competition on who can sell the most tickets. The money from each ticket they sell will go back to their respective schools.
See a Fremont or Hamilton basketball player (boys or girls) to order tickets or call their respective athletic departments, 495-9876 at Fremont and 488-2161 at Hamilton.
Prep Soccer Newman, Baver make All-NECC Girls team
EMMA — Garrett’s Macy Newman and Ella Baver made the 2019 All-Northeast Corner Conference Girls Soccer Team.
The team was selected by conference coaches on Wednesday night.
2019 All-Northeast Corner Conference Girls Soccer Team
Angola — Emily McKinley. Central Noble — Madison Bremer. Garrett — Ella Baver, Macy Newman. Lakeland — Hailey Alleshouse, Kylee Palmer, Keirstin Roose. West Noble — Neyda Macias, Sherlyn Torres. Westview — Jodi Hostetler, Julie Miller, Ashley Mullett.
Honorable Mentions
Maddie Dailey (A), Sarah McKinley (A), Shelby McClelland (CN), Jocelyn Winebrenner (CN), Madison Keil (LL), Brooklynn Olinger (LL), Destiny Ratacjzak (LL), Alondra Sosa (WN), Isabelle Helmuth (WV), Paige Riegsecker (WV), Paige Schwartz (WV).
4 locals receive All-NECC honors
EMMA — Garrett’s Creigh Dircksen, Kenan Kennedy and Zak Klopfenstein and Eastside’s Noah Johnson were named to the 2019 All-Northeast Corner Conference Boys Soccer Team, which was selected Wednesday night by league coaches.
Area players honorably mentioned to the all-conference team were Garrett’s Dylan Raymond and Blazers Chayse Hulbert and Jaiden Baker.
2019 All-Northeast Corner Conference Boys Soccer Team
Angola — Bryce Dailey. Central Noble — Aidan Dreibelbis, Austin Kugler. Eastside — Noah Johnson. Garrett — Creigh Dircksen, Kenan Kennedy, Zak Klopfenstein. Lakeland — Cody Miller, Eduardo Montoya. West Noble — Juan Calvo, Ricardo Flores, Eric Galarza, Nestor Gutierrez, Julio Macias, Henry Torres. Westview — Blake Egli, Jack McCoy, Austin Yoder, Jadon Yoder.
Honorable Mentions
Isaac Fuentes (A), Jayden Nafziger (A), Ryan Schroeder (CN), Rece Vice (CN), Jaiden Baker (ES), Chayse Hulbert (ES), Dylan Raymond (G), Bayley Iddings (LL), Austin Helmick (Prairie Heights), Baltazar Guzman (WN), Alex Ramirez (WN).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.