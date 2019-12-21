LAGRANGE — Somebody was going to have to make a shot to win it.
After Lakeland’s Brayden Bontrager scored an open layup with eight seconds left in the second overtime, Eastside’s Gabe Trevino brought the ball up the floor. Just inside the left corner of the free throw lane, he paused and drained about a 15-footer as time expired, giving the visitors a 60-58 Northeast Corner Conference win.
It was Eastside’s third overtime game in six contests this season.
Bontrager and teammate Bracey Shepherd provided a formidable one-two punch for the Lakers. Bontrager led all scorers with 26 points and Shepherd added 23.
No other Laker player had more than five points.
Trevino led four Blazers in double figures with 14. Noah Johnson had 13, Logan Fry had 12 and Gavin Pfefferkorn finished with 11.
Eastside evened its record at 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the NECC. Lakeland is 2-4 in all games and 1-2 in the NECC.
Eastside led 24-23 at halftime.
Lakeland, which made seven turnovers in the second quarter and six in the third, found itself trailing 35-27 early in the fourth following a Pfefferkorn three from the wing.
Just as it appeared the Blazers were taking control, the Lakers came on strong.
After an Eastside miss, Shepherd started a 9-0 run. Eastside missed shots on four straight possessions, and Lakeland scored on three of them.
Carson Aldrich’s three with 5:52 left cut the margin to three. After the Blazers missed in the paint, Shepherd scored in transition at the other end.
Bontrager then swiped the ball and scored, giving the Lakers a 36-35 lead with four minutes to go.
Johnson ended Eastside’s five-minute dry spell with a drive through the lane, but Bontrager answered inside at the other end.
Two Shepherd free throws with 1:57 to play gave Lakeland a 42-37 lead, but Fry’s rebound bucket and score seconds later made it a two-point contest.
With 1:09 left in regulation, Lakeland’s Braden Yoder missed the front end of a bonus, and Pfefferkorn scored quickly in transition for Eastside.
Lakeland ran the clock down to 22.6 seconds before calling timeout. With Bontrager unable to get free, the Lakers worked the ball to Carson Aldrich in the corner, but Fry blocked his three-point attempt with time running out.
Lakeland got the tip. Bontrager drove to the bucket, scored, and completed a three-point play 45 seconds in. After an Eastside turnover, Shepherd was fouled, making both for a 47-42 lead.
Fouled on a three-point try, Willard sank all three with 2:58 left in overtime, cutting the margin to two.
Shepherd hit single free throws with 2:03 left and again with 1:37 to play. Johnson drove and scored, then Trevino swiped the ball and scored with 1:20 left to even things up again at 49-all.
Lakeland ran the time down again, calling timeout with 16.8 seconds left.
Bontrager airballed a long three, the Lakers grabbed the rebound, but a shot at the buzzer rimmed out.
Two Kolton Taylor free throws with 1:48 left in the second overtime put Lakeland up 56-53, but Eastside’s Hugh Henderson hit a baseline jumper on his team’s next possession.
After Yoder missed both ends of a double bonus with 51.5 seconds left, Johnson went the other way, scored, drew a foul, and completed the three-point play for a 58-56 Blazer lead.
The Blazers turn around to play Hicksville, Ohio this afternoon. Lakeland is off until a Dec. 28 contest at Westview.
Eastside 34, Lakeland JV 33
Eastside outscored Lakeland 16-10 in the fourth quarter.
Santino Brewer scored eight of his game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Blazers.
Ben Keil led Lakeland with 13 points.
