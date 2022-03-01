College Basketball Information released for Trine’s pod in NCAA D3 Tourney
ANGOLA — Game times and ticket information was released on Tuesday for the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Tournament this coming weekend at Trine University’s MTI Center.
John Carroll (Ohio) will take on Elizabethtown (Pa.) in the first first-round game on Friday at 5 p.m., then the Thunder will play Immaculata (Pa.) at 7 p.m. The winners of those two games will face off in a second-round game Saturday at 5 p.m.
Tickets will be sold at the gate only at the MTI Center. General admission seats are $10 apiece. Students and senior citizens can get in for $7 apiece.
Prep Basketball IBCA girls all-state honors announced
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association announced its all-state girls basketball honors on Tuesday.
Garrett’s Morgan Ostrowski made the Senior Large School All-State team. Her teammate Nataley Armstrong was an honorable mention.
Prairie Heights’ Kennedy Kugler, Angola’s Lauren Leach, Fremont’s Jada Rhonehouse and West Noble’s Jazmyn Smith also received honorable mention.
The Railroaders’ Bailey Kelham made the Underclass Large School All-State team. Underclass honorable mentions were from the area were Lakeland’s Faith Riehl and Central Noble’s Madison Vice.
Trio selected among Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Top 60
INDIANAPOLIS — Garrett guards Nataley Armstrong and Taylor Gerke and Angola guard-forward Lauren Leach were selected as Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Top 60 players recently.
Armstrong will take part in the first session of the 41st Top 60 workout Sunday at Beech Grove High School. That session will run from 1-3 p.m. Gerke and Leach will not take part in the workout session due to injuries.
Prairie Heights’ Bachelor named IBCA award top nominee
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights boys junior forward Chase Bachelor was named a top nominee in District 1 for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Players of the Week award based on last week’s efforts.
College Volleyball Trine’s Hofmeister, Haas honored by MCVL
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Trine University sophomores Ted Hofmeister and Hunter Haas received weekly awards from the Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League because of last week’s efforts. Hofmeister was named MCVL Offensive Player of the Week, and Haas was named MCVL Defensive Player of the Week.
Hofmeister had 35 kills with a .561 kill percentage as the Thunder went 1-1 last week. He also had 16 digs and three total blocks.
Haas had 33 digs last week and averaged 4.71 digs per set. He also had three assists in the match with Wittenberg (Ohio) on Sunday.
Junior High Wrestling Eastside wins three meets
BUTLER — Eastside’s junior high wrestling team won three of six matches held Saturday and Monday.
The Blazers posted victories over White Pigeon, Michigan (59-22), Westview (60-6) and Prairie Heights (54-32). Eastside lost to Indian Springs (48-35), East Noble (48-30) and Carroll (60-32).
Noah Dove and Job Richman were 6-0. Ethan Fike won all five matches he wrestled. Linkin Carter was 4-0. Nick Bitterling and William McCreery were 2-0.
Wyatt Cox and Braden Gerke finished 5-1. Hunter Ellinger was 4-2. Kain Carter, Garrett Dove, James Greutman, Kaison Hewitt and Carter Martin also had victories.
