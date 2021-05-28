AUBURN — Fremont beat Lakewood Park decisively early in the softball season, and with three outs to go in Thursday’s Class 1A sectional semifinal, it looked like a possible repeat.
Instead, the host Panthers made things very squirmy for the Eagles, scoring seven times, putting the tying runs on base and bringing the winning run to the plate before Fremont got the last two outs and hung on for an 11-9 victory.
Lakewood Park had seven hits in the inning with two Fremont errors mixed in, and had Ava West at second and Vinnie Talarico at first with still just one out.
Fremont center fielder Eva Foulk caught a hard liner hit right at her by Panther leadoff hitter Mackenzie Shepherd, then gathered in a fly ball for the final out, and the Eagles and their fans could exhale.
“We knew the top of their lineup would be hitters,” Fremont coach Scott Glendening said. “We didn’t know the bottom would hit the way they did. They hit the gaps.”
Fremont (10-20) advanced to Saturday’s title game at 5 p.m. against the winner of today’s semifinal between Canterbury and Elkhart Christian.
The Panthers (8-14), who had lost 11-0 to Fremont early in the year, received encouragement from several of the Eagle players in a show of sportsmanship as they prepared to leave.
“The character they showed by coming back and fighting at the end was amazing. I’m proud of them,” Lakewood Park coach Chris Mosley said of his team. “They’ve had to endure people criticizing them and making fun of them. They didn’t let that deter them. They put their heads down and got to work, and I’m really proud of them.”
Tied 2-2 through four, the Eagles broke through with a four-run fifth. Khloe Glendening was hit by a pitch and Foulk doubled, and both came in on wild pitches.
Lakewood Park shortstop Megan Knox got the first out of the inning on a running, sliding catch of a foul pop-up. She popped up immediately and threw home, but too late to get Sydney Hinchcliffe tagging up and scoring. Alexis Book later singled and scored on a wild pitch.
Fremont kept adding on with two in the sixth — one on a home run by catcher Kate Gannon — and put three more across in the seventh to build a seemingly safe nine-run margin.
“Our defense stood solid and we had some big hits,” Glendening said. “It was a little bit closer than we would have liked. We had some hits at the beginning that really helped us, and a couple of girls who had been struggling the last few games came up with some hits and that helped a lot, too.
“We’ll just hope for the best Saturday.”
Jada Rhonehouse led off the game with a home run for Fremont, and Book drove in a run the second of her two hits later in the inning. Olivia Dirr also had two hits for the Eagles.
The Panthers got a 4-for-4 effort — including an RBI single in the seventh — from Knox, two doubles from Shepherd, and two hits and three RBIs from Samantha Schlotter, who delivered a two-run triple in the seventh-inning rally. Grace Merkel and Talarico also had two hits each. Mallory Schrader had a pinch-hit run-scoring single during the rally.
The game capped a season of growth for the Panthers, Mosley believes.
“We didn’t even have a pitcher at the start of the year,” he said. “Our two pitchers hadn’t pitched a ball before several weeks ago. I’m really proud of them. Megan (Knox) and Maddie (Miller) stepped up.
“You measure a young team by growth. We have a young team that’s still growing. We’re going to look down the road, and I believe they can be something better than they imagined.”
