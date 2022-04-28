LEO-CEDARVILLE — DeKalb’s girls were going to do whatever it took, even if it meant staying out in the cold longer.
The Barons won their second Northeast 8 Conference girls tennis match in as many days Wednesday, edging Leo 3-2. All three DeKalb victories came in three sets, two of them after Leo had won the first set.
“Awesome conference win tonight,” Baron coach Payton Rhodes Yarian said. “We knew they were going to be a great team. We talked before about giving it 110% and as soon as we step on that court it’s go time and it’s all tennis.
“They did that tonight. Very proud of them, especially with this crazy tennis weather.”
Bella Brunson and Evie Pepple wound up in the spotlight at No. 2 doubles against Sally Kaiser and Madeline Lomot for the Lions. The other four matches were finished with each school having won two.
The Baron duo won a first-set tiebreaker but the Leo pair took the second set.
With their teammates cheering them on from outside the fence, Brunson and Pepple controlled the last set to complete a 7-6 (8-6), 4-6, 6-2 victory.
Two come-from behind wins gave the Barons their other points. Lauren Blythe was shut out in the first set, but scrapped back to win 0-6, 6-4, 6-4 over Leann Marquart of the Lions at three singles.
DeKalb’s one doubles unit of Maddie Hickman and Kennlee Dick managed to win just one game in the opening set, but took command and took down Bella Bonecutter and Carys Merkler 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.
“They fought every point and won the match in the third set,” Rhodes Yarian said. “That just shows huge mental toughness. You just have to want it more. We won tonight in all three-setters.”
Leo’s points came in straight-set wins at one and two singles from Molli Runestad and Faith Brandenberger.
Leo was the junior varsity winner 3-1. DeKalb’s lone win came from the doubles team Katelynne Hartsough and Eva Hostetler.
The Barons (5-1 overall, 2-0 NE8) will test themselves today against two quality opponents at their “home” court in Angola. No matches are being played at DeKalb this season due to the school’s building project.
DeKalb will face NE8 rival East Noble at 4:30 p.m., and then take on the Hornets following that.
“Hopefully (Wednesday’s win) will give them a little confidence,” Rhodes Yarian said. “We have two big tough ones (today).”
DeKalb 3, Leo 2
Singles: 1. Molli Runestad (Leo) def. Ella Cruz 6-2, 6-2. 2. Faith Brandenberger (Leo) def. Sophie Pfister 7-6 (10-8), 6-1. 3. Lauren Blythe (DK) def. Leann Marquart 0-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Kennlee Dick-Maddie Hickman (DK) def. Balla Bonecutter-Carys Merkler 1-6, 6-3, 2-6. 2. Evie Pepple-Bella Brunson (DK) def. Sally Kaiser-Madeline Lomot 7-6 (8-6), 4-6, 6-2.
