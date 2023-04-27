Prep Track & Field EN teams best New Haven
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated New Haven in Northeast 8 Conference meets Tuesday, 66-53 for the girls and 88-43 for the boys.
The Knight girls had event wins from Johanna Carpenter in the 400-meter dash, Macey Colin in the 800, Chloe Gibson in the 1,600, Addison Lindsey in the 3,200, Kylie Walz in the pole vault, Reece Bradley in the high jump and Julianna Crow in the long jump. EN was also first in the 4-by-800 relay.
Ashton Fuller won both hurdles races to lead the East Noble boys.
GIRLS
East Noble 66, New Haven 53
100 — 1. J. Jackson (NH) 12.94, 2. A. Marshall (NH) 13.05, 3. J. Crow (EN) 13.39. 200 — 1. A. Marshall (NH) 27.40, 2. J. Jackson (NH) 27.45, 3. Graves (NH) 28.33, 4. Fleck (EN) 28.34. 400 — 1. J. Carpenter (EN) 1:06.73, 2. K. David (EN) 1:11.13, 3. Diehm (EN) 1:13.50. 800 — 1. Colin (EN) 2:33.58, 2. Odom (NH) 2:35.84, 3. Rodgers (EN) 2:45.65. 1.600 — 1. C. Gibson (EN) 5:54.27, 2. Swihart (NH) 6:36.57, 3. Wheeler (NH) 6:42.31. 3.200 — 1. A. Lindsey (EN) 11:51.04.
4x100 relay — 1. New Haven 52.96. 4x800 relay — 1. East Noble 14:41.20. 100 hurdles — 1. J. Jackson (NH) 16.84, 2. Munson (EN) 17.41, 3. Dan. Jordan (EN) 17.93. 300 hurdles — 1. Kempf (EN) 53.45.
High jump — 1. Bradley (EN) 4-6, 2t. O. Slone (EN) and L. Thiel (EN) 4. Long jump — 1. J. Crow (EN) 14-8, 2. Montoya (EN) 14-6, 3. Dan. Jordan (EN) 14-5. Shot put — 1. Dommer (NH) 37-7.25, 2. Bussard (NH) 28-6.25, 3. Spidel (EN) 27-11.5, 4. R. David 27-6. Discus — 1. Dommer (NH) 121-9, 2. Bussard (NH) 91-6, 3. Munson (EN) 82-1, 4. R. David (EN) 76. Pole vault — 1. Walz (EN) 9, 2. Swihart (NH) 7-6, 3. Honaker (EN) 7.
BOYS
East Noble 88, New Haven 43
100 — 1. Bates (NH) 11.48, 2. Hatton (EN) 11.70, 3. Gabet (EN) 11.79. 200 — 1. Gabet (EN) 24.14, 2. Hoffer (NH) 24.21, 3. Bates (NH) 24.74, 4. Sparkman (EN) 24.94. 400 — 1. Sparkman (EN) 55.90, 2. Marcellus (EN) 57.31, 3. Savoie (EN) 58.01. 800 — 1. Arnos (NH) 2:05.16, 2. R. Quake (EN) 2:09.99, 3. Sowles (EN) 2:10.80. 1.600 — 1. J. Harris (NH) 5:09.23, 2. Ackels (NH) 5:24.85, 3. Schlotter (EN) 5:33.87. 3.200 — 1. Warren (EN) 10:16.73, 2. Brinker (EN) 11:19.19.
4x100 relay — 1. East Noble 46.14, 2. New Haven 46.37. 4x400 relay — 1. East Noble 3:57.13, 2. New Haven 4:15.34. 4x800 relay — 1. East Noble 9:34.21. 110 hurdles — 1. A. Fuller (EN) 15.37, 2. Hoffer (NH) 17.26, 3. Mitchell (NH) 17.49. 300 hurdles — 1. A. Fuller (EN) 43.86, 2. Hoffer (NH) 46.39, 3. Mitchell (NH) 47.08.
High jump — 1. C. Ernsberger (EN) 5-6, 2. R. Quake (EN) 5-2, 3. A. Anderson (NH) 5-2. Long jump — 1. Hatton (EN) 18-10.75, 2. C. Ernsberger (EN) 18-2.75, 3. Mitchell (NH) 17-11.75. Shot put — 1. J. Bussard (NH) 42-6.5, 2. Leighty (EN) 42, 3. Bandor (NH) 39-10.75. Discus — 1. Bandor (NH) 128-6, 2. Leighty (EN) 118-4, 3. Jiminez (EN) 107-11. Pole vault — 1. Brinker (EN) 8-6, 2t. Hartman (EN) and Oakes (EN) 7.
Churubusco teams down Garrett
GARRETT — Both Churubusco team defeated Garrett in Northeast Corner Conference East Division action Tuesday, 101-31 in the girls’ meet and 77-55 in the boys’ dual.
The Eagle girls moved their record to 7-2 on the season. Leading the team in wins were Ella Boersema 200- and 400-meter dashes, Rosey Stephens in the long jump and pole vault, Madison Hosted in the 100 dash, Patty Wiggs in the 800, Marilyn Sajdak in the 3,200, Ella Elias in the 1,600, Kena Hamman in the discus, and Alyssa Eby in the 300 hurdles. The Eagles won two relays along the way as well.
The Churubusco boys finished the regular season undefeated at 9-0 and clinched the NECC East title.
Winning for the Eagles were Brayden Bianski in the long jump and the 110 hurdles, Kam Rinker in the 300 hurdles, Riley Buroff in the 400 and Ethan Smith in the pole Vault. The 4-by-800 and the 4-by-100 relay team also finished first for Churubusco.
Prep Softball Big first inning propels Hornets past PH in NECC quarterfinals
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Angola scored 10 runs in the first inning and went on to beat Prairie Heights 13-3 in six innings in a quarterfinal game of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Tuesday.
The Hornets (8-5) had 10 hits, drew seven walks and were hit by two pitches. Only two of their runs were earned as the Panthers made five errors.
Savana Phares hit a solo home run and Trinity Pratt doubled for the only PH hits. The Panthers (4-9) had 11 strikeouts against Angola pitching.
Fairfield beats Garrett in NECC
GARRETT — Garrett lost to Fairfield 13-10 in a quarterfinal of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Tuesday at Denny Feagler Field.
The Falcons led 6-0 in the fourth inning. Then the Railroaders stormed back to take a 10-6 lead after five.
Fairfield scored three runs in the sixth inning and four runs in the seventh inning while keeping Garrett from scoring in the final two innings.
Amelia Black had two doubles and a triple to lead the Falcons. They travel to Angola to play in a semifinal game today at 5:30 p.m.
Knights mercy Elkhart
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble beat Elkhart 13-3 in five innings on Tuesday.
The Knights had 15 hits, led by three each from Bailea Bortner and Sadie Helmkamp. Bortner had two triples and Kylie Anderson homered.
Lakewood beat by Knights
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park Christian lost to Bishop Luers 13-3 in six innings on Tuesday.
Ava West scored two runs for the Panthers.
Prep Baseball Barons nip New Haven
WATERLOO — DeKalb opened Northeast 8 Conference play with a 2-1 victory over New Haven Tuesday.
The Bulldogs scored their run in the second inning. The Barons scored their runs in the third and only had three hits.
Elijah Ehmke pitched a two-hitter for DeKalb. He allowed an earned run and a walk and struck out nine.
Ehmke had a hit and a run batted in for the Barons. Parker Smith had a hit and scored a run. Ashten Tuttle hit a double. Ethan Jordan also drove in a run, and Noah Griggs scored a run.
In other NHC action Tuesday, East Noble lost at Huntington North 10-7. Alex Brennan hit his first varsity home run for the Knights.
White leads LPC over Blackhawk
FORT WAYNE — Junior Corbin White threw a four-hit shutout, reached base three times and scored two runs to lead Lakewood Park to a 3-0 victory over Blackhawk Christian Tuesday.
White struck out nine and walked no one. He also stole two bases.
Gabe Dager was 4-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a run batted in for the Panthers. Kayden Kirtley doubled, tripled and drove in a run.
Boys Prep Golf Lakers top, Chargers, ’Busco
LAGRANGE — Lakeland shot 147 at Heron Creek to pick up two Northeast Corner Conference wins on Tuesday. West Noble was second with 199 and Churubusco was third with 263.
The Lakers had three players shoot in the 30s, led by medalist Ben Keil with 34. Nate Keil fired 35 and Tommy Curtis shot 38.
Luke Schermerhorn shot 45 to lead West Noble. Carter Van Houghten had 60 for Churubusco.
Lakeland 147, West Noble 199,
Churubusco 263
Lakeland: Ben Keil 34, Nate Keil 35, Tommy Curtis 38, Kyle Hartsough 40, CJ Olivares 48.
West Noble: Luke Schermerhorn 45, Nevin Phares 47, Isaac Mast 51, Austin Cripe 56, Blake Ewell 60.
Churubusco: Carter Van Houghten 60, Reice Buchhop 66, Luke Price 67, Jace Snyder 70.
West Noble JV: Rodrigo Melchor 54, Tristen Reed 56, Drew Burns 66.
Barons fall to Lions
AUBURN — DeKalb lost to Leo 150-167 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Tuesday at Bridgewater.
The Barons matched a season-low for nine-hole matches. Alex Zimmerman led DeKalb with a 40.
Falcons top Westview, Hornets
MIDDLEBURY — Westview defeated Angola for second place 184-191 in a three-team Northeast Corner Conference match on Tuesday at Meadow Valley.
Fairfield earned two conference wins with 166. Falcon Brayden Miller was medalist with a 1-under par 35.
PH bests Blazers
HOWE — Prairie Heights defeated Eastside 184-194 Tuesday in a Northeast Corner Conference match at Cedar Lake.
Freshman Braeden Morr was medalist with 44 to lead a balanced Panther effort. Leyton Byler shot 45 and Brayden Levitz had 46.
Prairie Heights 184, Eastside 194
PH: Braeden Morr 44, Leyton Byler 45, Brayden Levitz 46, Noah Butler 49, Jay Abbott 56.
PH junior varsity: Austin Milliman 55, Keegan German 66, Elijah Seevers 68.
EN 7th, Barons 11th at Concordia
FORT WAYNE — East Noble was seventh and DeKalb was 11th in the Concordia Invitational Saturday at Foster Park.
The Knights shot 323. Caden Anderson led EN with 77, and Ryan Norden fired 78. The Knights also had Ronan Fisher with 82, Joey Sorrell with 86 and Nathan Bowker with 88.
Grant Stuckey led the Barons with 81.
Eagles fall to Braves
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco lost to Blackhawk Christian 186-212 on Friday at Eel River. Brave Gavin Haiflich was medalist with a 38.
Girls Prep Tennis Lakewood Park gets by Bruins
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park won 3-2 over Northrop on Tuesday.
The Panther wins came Lauren Korte at No. 1 singles, Lilly Reischies at No. 2 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Lucille Rolf and Olivia Crider.
Fremont loses at Fairfield
BENTON — Fremont lost to Fairfield 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Tuesday. The Falcons won the junior varsity dual 7-2.
Fairfield 5, Fremont 0
Singles: 1. Addison Mast (FF) def. Chloe Hilvers 6-0, 6-0. 2. Elyse Yoder (FF) def. Delaney Bock 6-3, 6-1. 3. Abby Gall (FF) def. Ayrianne Gaskill 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Amanda McGuire-Elise Schwartz (FF) def. Erica Cain-Andrea Barry 6-3, 6-1. 2. Malley Behles-Ella Branneman (FF) def. Sydney Burkholder-Katie McElhoe 6-4, 6-1.
Warriors down Knights
KENDALLVILLE — Westview defeated East Noble 4-1 Monday in a matchup of longtime sectional rivals.
The Warriors only lost seven games in singles as they won in straight sets with Paige Riegsecker at No. 1, Maddie Stults at No. 2 and Bailey Kenner at No. 3.
Westview won the junior varsity dual 10-1. Kristen Bender, Ava Hostetler and Miley Mast won two singles matches apiece for the Warriors.
Westview 4, East Noble 1
Singles: 1. Paige Riegsecker (WV) def. Bree Walmsley 6-1, 6-2. 2. Maddie Stults (WV) def. Sadie Potts 6-1, 6-1. 3. Bailey Kenner (WV) def. Brooke Lindsey 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Ella Clark-Ava Brown (WV) def. Maria Bona-Ella Edwards 6-2, 2-6, 6-2. 2. Rylie Pasztor-Payton Quake (EN) def. Ella Yoder-Jen Osorio-Luna 7-6 (9-7), 6-1.
Cougars eke past Panthers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Central Noble won 3-2 over Prairie Heights in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Monday.
The deciding match came at No. 3 singles, where Cougar junior Audri Kleber rallied to defeat Ashley Emerlander 6-7 (5-12), 6-3, 6-1.
The lone junior varsity match was a doubles match won by CN’s Bryonna Hayes and Aida McDonald 5-0.
Central Noble 3, Prairie Heights 2
Singles: 1. Kylee Leland (PH) def. Naomi Leffers 6-3, 6-4. 2. Kayla Kreger (CN) def. Sophia Adamski 6-2, 7-6 (12-8). 3. Audri Kleber (CN) def. Ashley Emerlander 6-7 (5-12), 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Katie Rheinheimer-Bailey DeLancey (PH) def. Natalie Moore-Maddie Toner 6-4, 7-5. 2. Jacelyn Hawk-Avery Phillips (CN) def. Abby Myers-Sabrina Hinkle 6-2, 6-0.
Churubusco loses to Falcons
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco lost to Fairfield 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Monday.
The Falcons won the junior varsity dual 9-2.
Fairfield 5, Churubusco 0
Singles: 1. Addison Mast (FF) def. Alissa Powell 6-0, 6-0. 2/ Elyse Yoder (FF) def. Kendall Stucky 6-1, 6-0. 3. Abby Gall (FF) def. Eva Refeld 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Amanda McGuire-Elise Schwartz (FF) def. Miriam Kline-Abby Winget 6-0, 6-2. 2. Malley Behles-Ella Branneman (FF) def. Katy Dreibelbis-Amelia Refeld 6-1, 6-1.
Boys Prep Volleyball Knights, Barons lose
East Noble lost at Columbia City in four sets Monday while DeKalb was swept at home by Heritage.
The Eagles downed the Knights 25-15, 16-25, 25-23, 25-19. The Patriots won in Waterloo 25-12, 25-21, 25-21.
College Football Zolman transferring to Minnesota
Former East Noble standout Rowan Zolman announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon @rowanz13 that he is transferring to Minnesota.
Zolman entered the transfer portal after playing his freshman season at Miami (Ohio). He saw action in nine games and made his first collegiate start against Western Michigan on Oct. 22, 2022. He made six tackles and had his first collegiate interception against Alabama-Birmingham in the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 16, 2022.
Middle School Soccer
EN downs DeKalb boys
East Noble defeated DeKalb 2-1 on Tuesday.
Luca Benedict and Nassr Alomari scored for the Knights.
Dawson Cleverly scored DeKalb’s goal on an assist from Romeo Avila.
DeKalb girls top Knights
KENDALLVILLE — DeKalb’s girls defeated East Noble 6-1 Tuesday.
Jazmynn Stokes scored three times and had two assists for the Barons. Jacy Stokes, Eliana Shaffer and Reena Kruse also had goals for DeKalb, all with assists from Kyla Kjendalen.
Middle School Golf
DeKalb tops Indian Springs
AUBURN — DeKalb was a 189-243 winner over Indian Springs at Bridgewater Tuesday.
A.J. Shambaugh shot a 1-over-par 37 to take medalist honors for the Barons.
Other DeKalb scores were Paige Williams 40, Grace Pfister 42, Jadan Tompkins 49, Ellington Sparkman 51 and Liam Schlatter 52.
Luke Petre led DeKalb’s junior varsity with a 44.
