WATERLOO — Special Olympics Unified Sports, as the name implies, is all about inclusion.
“The moments I like are where one of our kids are sitting by themselves, and another kid goes up and sits with them,” DeKalb Unified coach Carol Fike-Davis said. “It’s truly a building initiative. It’s not just the sports field, it’s throughout high school.”
DeKalb Unified athlete Wes Bender echoed that viewpoint.
“My favorite thing is how Unified sports are based on sportsmanship and having fun more than the actual competition,” he said. “I like how we all participate together and encourage each other.”
DeKalb has captured the purpose of the Unified program, which combines athletes with and without disabilities. The school has been named a National Unified Champion School — one of only eight in the state — by the IHSAA and Indiana Special Olympics.
DeKalb offers five unified sports: flag football, basketball, track, bocce ball and bowling.
Donovan Neeley is involved in four of those.
“I like Unified sports because it’s very helpful for some kids with disabilities and helps them fit into sports, which they would normally not do,” he said.
“People with disabilities and non-disabilities come together and play sports together,” Akita Walker added. “It’s just like a fun-loving community.”
Briana Moore was specific about her favorite.
“Flag football is the best Unified sport. We have a lot of players and there are good players on the team,” she said.
Fike-Baker and Amy Weiler started the Unified program four years ago at the DeKalb, which is in its fourth year of track, third year of bocce, and its second year of flag football, basketball and bowling.
“I thought she was crazy,” Weiler said. “We were by ourselves the first year and I don’t know how we did that. The next year we had more help and it made a big difference, but we managed that first year.”
Fike-Baker said the program has doubled in size every year.
Each program is asked to write a summary of what was done at the end of each school year. Fike-Baker and athletic director Chris Rhodes collaborated on this.
To receive the national banner recognition, Fike-Baker said the school must have at least two sports, and must meet fundraising requirements.
The school must also have inclusive leadership activities, where participants help with planning and serve as leaders both in and out of competition. Awareness events, where participants and coaches shed light on what Unified sports are about, are also required.
Rhodes said the awareness event usually includes fundraising at one of the high school’s bigger basketball games, but with limited attendance this season due to COVID, that may not be possible.
Other high schools to win the banner award in Indiana this year included Bedford North Lawrence, Mount Vernon, Valparaiso, Center Grove, Indian Creek and Franklin Central. Rochester Middle School was also honored.
“It’s truly an honor, because you look at some of the other schools that are way bigger than we are that were selected to be banner schools,” Fike-Baker said.
