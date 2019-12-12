Varsity Boys Basketball Eastside gets first victory in overtime
BUTLER — Eastside’s boys basketball team was a 49-47 overtime winner against Bellmont at Butler Tuesday.
The Blazers improved to 1-2 with the win.
The game was tied at 45 at the end of regulation. Logan Fry hit a three-pointer and Gabe Trevino made 1-of-2 free throws for Eastside.
Trevino and Owen Willard led the Blazers with 15 points each and Fry finished with 10.
Kade Fuelling led Bellmont (3-2) with 17 points. The Braves were 2-of-5 at the free throw line in the extra session and 5-of-14 for the game.
The win gives Eastside coach Ryan Abbott 92 career victories, breaking a tie with Scott Hudson for the most by a Blazer basketball coach.
Girls Basketball Seventh-grade Barons defeat Bellmont
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s seventh-grade team overcame a six-point deficit at the half and defeated Bellmont 38-24 Tuesday.
Ashley Cox had 19 points and Bridget Timbrook had 10 for the Barons. Other scorers were Sophia Jackson three, and Lauren Kirkpatrick, Sophie Pfister and Tori Anderson two each.
Jackson had five rebounds, and Cox and Breann Fordyce both had four. Emma Albertson and Layla Irk both forced turnovers.
Basketball Marine teams fall to Burr Oak Wednesday
HAMILTON — Hamilton’s basketball teams lost to Burr Oak, Michigan, on Wednesday night. The girls’ score was 43-15 and the boys’ score was 55-43.
Swimming Baron teams compete against East Noble
KENDALLVILLE — DeKalb’s boys and girls teams took part in a dual meet at East Noble Tuesday.
Jala Collins was the lone winner of the night for DeKalb, winning the girls 100 butterfly in 1:14.54.
Monday, DeKalb teams took part in a three-way meet hosted by South Side. The Baron girls scored 130 points to defeat Canterbury with 101 and South with 70. Canterbury edged the Barons 78-76 to win the boys meet, while South was third with 55 points.
Adeline Gillespie won the 50 free and 100 free for the Baron girls, while Layla Chautle was first in the 200 free and 500 free. Jala Collins was first in the breaststroke.
DeKalb’s girls won the medley relay with the team of Gillespie, Collins, Caleigh Yarian and Mallory Jarrett, and the 400 freestyle relay with the quartet of Yarian, Jarrett, Chautle and Gillespie.
DeKalb’s boys won the 200 freestyle relay with the team of Ethan Brown, Colton Gaier, Korbin Gillian and Jack Mahoney.
DeKalb vs. East Noble Girls Swimming
200 Medley Relay: 1. East Noble (Dentler, Anderson, Richards, Weber) 2:15.48, 2. DeKalb (Jarrett, Eshbach, Winebrenner, Hughes) 2:24.95, 3. East Noble (Burke, Meyer, Fear, McCord) 2:31.8, 4. DeKalb (Chautle, Collins, Steckley, Yarian) 2:34.04, 5. East Noble (Marzion, Arend, Kline, Brayton) 2:52.15. 200 Freestyle: 1. Wilson (EN) 2:29.73, 2. Burke (EN) 2:34.35, 3. Eshbach (DK) 2:36.69, 4. Savoie (EN) 2:47.31, Steckley (DK) 3:12.98. 200 IM: 1. Wells (EN) 2:41.58, 2. Winebrenner (DK) 3:05.76, 3. Sparkman (EN) 3:24.07. Girls 50 Freestyle: 1. Weber (EN) 28.87, 2. Dentler (EN) 29.76, 3. Chautle (DK) 29.92, 4. Yarian (DK) 30.17, 5. Savoie (EN) 33.78, 6. Exford (DK) 38.19, Other DeKalb — Hughes 35.09, Schuller 42.92, McAninch 43.89.
Diving: 1. Meyer (EN) 198.85, 2. Richards (EN) 160. 100 Butterfly: 1. Collins (DK) 1:14.54, 2. Jarrett (DK) 1:16.92, 3. Fear (EN) 1:38.09, 4. Sparkman (EN) 1:40.6, 5. Arend (EN) 1:54.35. 100 Freestyle: 1. Wells (EN) 1:03, 2. Weber (EN) 1:05.55, 3. Chautle (DK) 1:06.03, 4. Winebrenner (DK) 1:12.2, 5. McCord (EN) 1:13.26, 6. Steckley (DK) 1:26.15. Other DeKalb — Schuller 1:37.77, McAninich 1:38.52, Phillips 1:55.49. 500 Freestyle: 1. Anderson (EN) 6:26.08, 2. Eshbach (DK) 7:10.79, 3. Pankop (EN) 7:46.34, 4. Schooley (EN) 7:58.06.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. East Noble (Wilson, Weber, Richards, Wells) 1:57.16, 2. DeKalb (Collins, Chautle, Yarian, Hughes) 2:03, 3. East Noble (Fear, Pankop, Meyer, Burke) 2:17.84, 4. East Noble (Stein, Ray, Brayton, Marzion) 2:35.46. 100 Backstroke: 1. Dentler (EN) 1:13.01, 2. Jarrett (DK) 1:14.5, 3. Collins (DK) 1:25.65, 4. McCord (EN) 1:29.09, 5. Exford (DK) 1:53.88. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Anderson (EN) 1:22.86, 2. Yarian (DK) 1:28.38, 3. Kline (EN) 1:39.29. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. East Noble (Wells, Wilson, Anderson, Dentler) 4:34.87, 2. DeKalb (Eshbach, Hughes, Winebrenner, Jarrett) 5:01.36, 3. East Noble (Pankop, Sparkman, McCord, Savoie) 5:16.58.
DeKalb vs. East Noble Boys Swimming
200 Medley Relay: 1. East Noble (Corbin, Sibert, Wells, Fortman) 1:55.83, 2. East Noble (Combs, Richards, Robinson, Oikawa) 2:15.7, 3. DeKalb (Gillian, Gaier, Brown, Mahoney) 2:16.67. 200 Freeestyle: 1. Chambers (EN) 2:05.33, 2. Wells (EN) 2:06.35, 3. Richards (EN) 2:21.56, 4. Exford (DK) 2:48.02, 5. Scher (DK) 2:59.44. 200 IM: 1. Bolinger (EN) 2:36.67, 2. Robinson (EN) 2:52.1, 3. Charles (EN) 3:11.39. 50 Freestyle: 1. Fortman (EN) 24.62, 2. Mahoney (DK) 25.67, 3. Sibert (EN) 26.22, 4. Combs (EN) 28.9, 5. Gillian (DK) 29.55, 6. Balsley (DK) 42.72.
Diving: 1. Fleck (EN) 133.5. 100 Butterfly: 1. Wells (EN) 1:07.92, 2. Robinson (EN) 1:24.74, 3. Scher (DK) 1:28.02, 4. Charles (EN) 1:31.43. 100 Freestyle: 1. Corbin (EN) 53.95, 2. Fortman (EN) 54.11, 3. Mahoney (DK) 1:02.03, 4. Oikawa (EN) 1:11.31, 5. Exford (DK) 1:14.06, 6. Balsley (DK) 1:36.89. 500 Freestyle: 1. Chambers (EN) 5:47.1, 2. Brown (DK) 6:52.03, 3. Combs (EN) 7:24.67.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. East Noble (Sibert, Bolinger, Chambers, Fortman) 1:44.66, 2. East Noble (Cheikhrouhou, Robinson, Oikawa, Charles) 2:06.75, 3. DeKalb (Gillian, Balsley, Scher, Exford) 2:18.17. 100 Backstroke: 1. Corbin (EN) 1:04.44, 2. Richards (EN) 1:09.68, 3. Fleck (EN) 1:22.02, 4. Gillian (DK) 1:37.96. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Sibert (EN) 1:13.14, 2. Brown (DK) 1:15.12, 3. Bolinger (EN) 1:17.64, 4. Gaier (DK) 1:30.44. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. East Noble (Wells, Chambers, Bolinger, Corbin) 3:57.66, 2. DeKalb (Mahoney, Exford, Gaier, Brown) 4:37.47, 3. East Noble (Oikawa, Richards, Combs, Charles) 4:39.29.
DeKalb, Canterbury, South girls
200 Medley Relay: 1. DeKalb (Gillespie, Collins, Yarian, Jarrett) 2:10.77, 6. DeKalb (Phillilps, Exford, Steckley, Hughes) 3:12.59. 200 Freestyle: 1. Chautle (DK) 2:30.97, 2. Winebrenner (DK) 2:36.97. 200 IM: 1. Jarrett (DK) 2:43.78. 50 Freestyle: 1. Gillespie (DK) 27.52, 2. Collins (DK) 29.45, 9. Schuller (DK) 42.86, 10. McAninch (DK) 44.24.
Diving: 1. Gillie (South) 150.45. 100 Butterfly: 1. Bohnke (Can) 1:10.1, 2. Winebrenner (DK) 1:23.8, 4. Eshbach (DK) 1:27.88. 100 Freestyle: 1. Gillespie (DK) 1:01.22, 2. Yarian (DK) 1:09.69, 7. Steckley (DK) 1:24.22, 10. Phillips (DK) 1:59.15. 500 Freestyle: 1. Chautle (DK) 6:35.54, 2. Jarrett (DK) 8:24.71.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Canterbury (Suntornpithug, Urberg, Hornbostel, Bohnke) 2:05.34, 2. DeKalb (Chautle, Winebrenner, Eshbach, Collins) 2:05.59, 6. DeKalb (Phillips, McAninch, Schuller, Exford) 2:54.57. 100 Backstroke: 1. Najdeski (Can) 1:18.71, 2. Eshbach (DK) 1:22.37, 4. Steckley (DK) 1:50.9. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Collins (DK) 1:18.76, 5. Exford (DK) 1:47.93. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (Yarian, Jarrett, Chautle, Gillespie) 4:22.58, 3. DeKalb (Winebrenner, Hughes, Steckley, Eshbach) 5:15.
DeKalb, Canterbury, South boys
200 Medley Relay: 1. Canterbury (Najdeski, Koa, Heisler, Kummer) 1:54.97, 3. DeKalb (Exford, Gaier, Brown, Mahoney) 2:25.27. 200 Freestyle: 1. Heller (South) 2:38.58, 3. Scher (DK) 2:43.52, 4. Gillian (DK) 2:51.15. 50 Freestyle: 1. Aylward (South) 24.38, 2. Mahoney (DK) 26:08, 3. Brown (DK) 27.17, 6. Gaier (DK) 31.84, 8. Balsley (DK) 40.66.
100 Freestyle: 1. Heisler (Can) 55.49, 2. Brown (DK) 1:02.27, 3. Exford (DK) 1:10.5, 5. Balsley (DK) 1:38.76. 500 Freestyle: 1. Aylward (South) 5:46.45, 2. Scher (DK) 8:08.14.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (Brown, Gaier, Gillian, Mahoney) 1:58.61. 100 Backstroke: 1. Najdeski (Can) 1:15.94, 2. Mahoney (DK) 1:28.7, 3. Exford (DK) 1:32.17. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Koa (Can) 1:04.7, 2. Gaier (DK) 1:30.25. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Canterbury (Kummer, Heisler, Najdeski, Koa) 4:24.43, 2. DeKalb (Scher, Balsley, Gillian, Exford) 5:40.
Wrestling DeKalb defeats Luers
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb was a 66-12 winner over Bishop Luers In a dual match Tuesday.
Isaac Wimer (132 pounds), Gaven Hopkins (138), Rafe Worman (152), Blake Rowe (182), Curtis Martin (195) and Dylan Rodman (285) were winners by pin for the Barons.
DeKalb won the junior varsity match 6-3 on a pin by Jacob Church (220).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.