Prep Wrestling Knights, Barons complete to Bellmont
DECATUR — East Noble and DeKalb took part in the Northeast 8 Conference Triple Dual on Saturday at Bellmont High. The Barons went 1-2 on the the day while the Knights went 0-3.
DeKalb defeated EN 45-32, but lost to the Braves 54-15 and to Norwell 42-34.
Braxton Miller went 3-0 on the day for the Barons (7-4, 2-2 NE8) at 120 pounds, and that included two pins. Rafe Worman (152), Mitch Snyder (160), Blake Rowe (182) and Caleb Hermey (220) each went 2-1.
EN also lost to Bellmont (59-15) and Norwell. Aidan Sprague and Grant Owens both went 3-0 on the day for the Noble County Knights (0-4, 0-4). Keegan Malott and Blaine Malott both went 2-1.
College Basketball Trine men fall to Loras
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s basketball team lost to Loras (Iowa) 72-70 Sunday afternoon during the Thunder’s St. Andrews Products Classic at the MTI Center.
Maurice Hunter hit a jumper to give Trine (4-4) a 70-66 lead with 3 minutes, 9 seconds left. The Thunder never scored again.
Duhawk JT Ford hit a jump shot with 1:06 left to break a 70-70 tie. A Thunder three-point shot was off the mark in the final seconds.
Senior guard Langston Johnson had 38 points, six rebounds and two assists to lead Trine. He made 15-of-26 shots from the floor, including 6-of-13 from three-point range. Hunter added 12 points of the bench.
Ford had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Loras (8-2).
College Baseball Ratcliffe back at Trine as an assistant coach
ANGOLA — Trine University announced on Saturday that Brett Ratcliffe will be an assistant coach for the baseball program for the upcoming spring season.
Ratcliffe was recently Garrett High School’s head baseball coach. He led the Railroaders to the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship in 2016 during his second tour of duty leading the program.
Ratcliffe coached in the high school ranks for 20 years and has been involved with USA Baseball since 2002 as a coach on the NABF national team. He is currently on the advisory staff for USA Baseball, working as a scout and evaluator at different events and camps throughout the country.
Ratcliffe was an assistant coach for the Thunder in 2012 and 2013. The team won 25 games each season he was on Greg Perschke’s coaching staff.
College Volleyball Trine’s Baughman honored for academics
AUSTIN, Texas — Trine University junior setter Jacqueline Baughman was named a Second Team Academic All-American last week by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Baughman is the first Trine women’s volleyball player to receive Academic All-American honors by the CoSIDA. The Lake Orion, Michigan, resident is an exercise science pre-physical therapy major and has a 4.00 grade point average in her college career. She is one of 12 Academic All-Americans to have a 4.00 GPA.
Baughman was a First Team All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association selection this fall, compiling 1,101 assists and 144 kills for the 18-13 Thunder. She helped the team make a seven-win improvement from the previous 2018 campaign and win an MIAA Tournament match.
