WATERLOO — DeKalb had wins in the bank at four of the five positions and a team victory in the bag, then got to stay and watch a really good match.
The Barons’ Owen Holwerda was hooked up in a long three-set duel at No. 1 singles. He lost a 4-1 lead in the last set, then dug deep to take the last two games on a hot August afternoon and complete a 5-0 DeKalb victory Wednesday.
One game went to deuce five times in the last set and another made deuce four times, with each player winning one of the marathon battles.
“That was a solid match,” DeKalb coach Todd Hartsough said. “They really showed everything. It was tight all the way through. They were respectful of one another and that made the match even more exciting to watch.”
The rest of DeKalb’s second straight 5-0 win had much less suspense, with the Barons winning in straight sets at the other positions.
Krue Nagel lost just two games in his win at two singles while Wyatt Derrow dropped only one game while winning at three singles.
Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel won 6-1, 7-5 at one doubles and Grant Fetter and Grant Stuckey rolled 6-1, 6-2 at two doubles.
“It was a solid win today,” Hartsough said. “We struggled against them last year 3-2, but this was a solid win considering their level of talent this year.
“We’ve had a lot of building blocks this week. The week started with a slow start at Fremont, and we’re making inroads quickly and getting to the goals we set faster than we thought.”
The Barons (2-1) play at Bishop Dwenger today and will host their eight-team invitational Saturday.
DeKalb’s junior varsity took a 3-1 win Wednesday. Matt Beckmann, T.G. Pike and Luke Seiler won singles matches for the Barons.
