WATERLOO — DeKalb jumped on Columbia City with three quick goals Tuesday night, but didn’t let the Barons breeze to an easy senior night win.
The Eagles made repeated trips into the Baron end in the second half and refused to stop working. Their efforts paid off with two scores before DeKalb held on for a 4-2 Northeast 8 victory to remain unbeaten.
“We had a mental lapse,” DeKalb coach Logan Cochran said. “That’s going to haunt us in big games. Both goals were preventable, the second goal especially.
“We have to stay mentally sharp. We can’t allow those to happen.”
The Barons (8-0 overall, 3-0 NE8) sprung one of the seniors honored, Grace Snyder, several times in the first half. She got behind the Eagles’ to score two goals about six minutes apart to get the Barons in front early.
“It was good to get the first goal and get it quite early,” Cochran said. “It kind of put them on their heels a little bit. That’s something we’ve done for the first eight games. Getting out front definitely helps us.”
Riley Exford pounced on a loose ball and scored from the top of the box for a 3-0 lead with 17:26 left in the half. The Barons put pressure on the Eagles’ net to start the second half, and Charity Lewis knocked one in off the keeper’s hands for a seemingly comfortable 4-0 lead.
The Eagles (2-3-1, 0-3) took a lot of their shots from distance and most of those were gobbled up by keeper Aliyah Kern.
Columbia City did get in close twice, however. Courtney Tobin, who had missed just high on a free kick earlier, found a cross that had been deflected and fired one into the upper right corner to get the guests on the scoreboard with 22:16 to go.
Kern got caught in between on a rush to the net by Joey Stinson, and came off the line just enough to give Stinson room to slide one in with 4:06 left.
Columbia City won the JV match 5-0.
