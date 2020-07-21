LAKE GEORGE — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the many changes this spring and summer have brought, the Inland Cat Club Sailing Association sailors are happy to be back on the water. Three racing days have taken place, each with different weather conditions and different challenges.
It was decided that races would take place on alternating weekends, with two races on each race day. Because of the pandemic, sailors have been mindful of social distancing on a small 14-foot sailboat. Lone sailors are no longer penalized for not sailing with a crew.
Given those changes, the first two races took place on June 1. It was a very windy afternoon to start the season, and over the course of the race, several sailors couldn’t finish. Jack Stiefel won both races, with Bill Kuebbeler and Jonathan Larimore each finishing second.
Races 3 and 4 took place on June 15, against gusty winds. Kuebbeler won the first race and Stiefel came in second. Stiefel pulled out a victory in the second race, with Dan Andrews second.
The third pair of races took place on July 11. It was another gusty day, and a few sailors headed home early. Larimore won both races. Chris Oler came in second for the first race, and John Hendrickson was runner-up in the next race.
While the traditional after-race parties have been streamlined, the annual Inland Cat Regatta will again take on the last weekend of July with back-to-back races and a modified evening party with an island theme to follow.
Most of the Inland Cat mono-sail boats were built in the late 1950’s and early 1960’s, and they are indeed showing their age, which adds to the racing excitement. It’s a tribute to the enthusiastic sailors and crew that they continue to sail as the association enters its 63rd year on Lake George.
