This high school football season was unlike any other with limited fans to canceled games to last-minute matchups. But at the end of it, we saw two area teams separate themselves from the rest of the pack.
The East Noble Knights followed up their Class 4A state runner-up finish from last season with a team that bounced back from a midseason lull to win another sectional title.
The Eastside Blazers made it back to the sectional championship game, but fell to Class 2A state finalist Bishop Luers in a shootout.
Both teams are represented at the top of the 2020 KPC Media Group All-Area Football Team with East Noble’s Rowan Zolman earning Prep of the Year honors and Eastside’s Todd Mason being named the Coach of the Year.
Zolman carried the Knights to their second straight sectional championship. He was the best athlete on the field in every game he played in and was the best two-way player in the area. He was the most productive player in both the first round sectional win over Columbia City and the sectional semifinal victory over DeKalb.
Opposing offenses would try to avoid Zolman, but he still finished with nine interceptions on the season, including two games with multiple interceptions. He also had four fumble recoveries to end up with almost half of the Knights’ takeaways as a team for the season. Zolman finished with 53 total tackles, and three were for loss.
On offense, the fade play to Zolman was rarely stopped. He finished with 26 receptions for 484 yards for an average of 18.6 per catch and 10 touchdowns.
Even though the Blazers’ season ended up one game short of where it did a season ago, they were still the most dominant team in the area. That resulted in 10 players making the All-Area team.
Eastside averaged 39.6 points per game and gave up less than 10 points per game. The defense pitched five shutouts, including four straight in the middle of the season.
The Blazers won the Northeast Corner Conference Small Division for the second consecutive season.
The rest of the All-Area football team shakes out like this:
Cole Schupbach, Sr., East Noble
Schupbach filled in at quarterback when Dalton Stinson went down and proved he was a capable starter under center. He threw for 838 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions and ran for 578 yards and four more scores. On defense, he had 86 tackles, seven for loss, two sacks and three fumble recoveries.
Justin Marcellus, Sr., East Noble
Marcellus was the Knights’ go-to runner for the second straight season and finished with 1,244 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. He also became a valuable defensive back towards the end of the season.
Chris Hood, Jr., East Noble
Hood was the anchor of the East Noble offensive line. The Knights ran behind him a lot of the time and helped the offense finish with a total of 3,639 yards.
Jacob VanGorder, Sr., East Noble
VanGorder was the leader of the Knights’ defense. He eclipsed the 100 mark for tackles for the second straight season. He had 137 total tackles, including 12 for loss and four sacks.
Kainon Carico, Jr., East Noble
Carico emerged as one of the top defensive linemen for the Knights this season. He had 93 total tackles, including 12 for loss and five sacks.
Trace Holliday, Jr., East Noble
Holliday was also a part of the Knights’ ferocious defensive line. He led East Noble with eight sacks. Holliday also had 81 tackles and 10 tackles for loss.
Hunter Pfeiffer, So., East Noble
Pfeiffer just added to how scary the East Noble defensive line was at certain points this season. He had 57 tackles, including nine for loss and six sacks.
Bryce Charles, Jr., East Noble
Charles played on both sides of the line for the Knights and excelled in doing both. He was the opposite tackle from Hood on the offensive line. On defense at the nose tackle position, he had 46 tackles, including eight for loss and two sacks.
Laban Davis, Jr., Eastside
Davis is the best quarterback in the KPC area and made the Eastside offense go. He threw for 1,693 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushed for 1,270 yards and 16 touchdowns on 200 carries.
Lane Burns, Sr., Eastside
Opposing teams tried to avoid Burns on defense because he always made plays. He finished with three interceptions, one fumble recovery, 63 total tackles and six pass breakups.
Wade Miller, Sr., Eastside
Miller was one of Davis’ favorite targets on offense. He finished with 28 receptions for 477 yards and eight touchdowns.
Lane Cleckner, Sr., Eastside
Cleckner was the Blazers’ top linebacker and ended up with 86 total tackles, including eight for loss and 6.5 sacks, and one interception.
Gavin Wallace, Jr., Eastside
From the tight end spot, Wallace was very productive for the Eastside offense. He had 28 catches for 534 yards and nine touchdowns.
Phoenix Smyth, Sr., Eastside
Many teams had trouble getting past Smyth on the edge of the defense. He finished with 51 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.
Isaiah Fuentes, Jr., Eastside
Fuentes was the Blazers’ best offensive linemen and helped the team produce 4,534 yards of total offense. The Eastside coaching staff said it doesn’t track pancakes, but Fuentes had a lot of them.
Carson Jacobs, So., Eastside
Jacobs was very instrumental to the Blazers’ defense as a sophomore. He finished with four interceptions, seven pass breakups and 45 total tackles.
Hayden Gardner, Sr., Eastside
Gardner was very disruptive from his defensive tackle position. He had 29 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
Dax Holman, So., Eastside
Next to Cleckner, Holman was a very good linebacker for the Blazers. He ended up with 81 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
Tucker Hasselman, Sr., Angola
Hasselman was a captain for the Hornets and the leader of their offense. He had 16 rushing touchdowns and six passing touchdowns. On defense, he had two interceptions, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Brandon Villafuerte, Jr., Angola
Villafuerte was the third leading tackler for the Angola defense. He had three tackles for loss, forced two fumbles and recovered one. He was also valuable as the team’s placekicker.
Coy Brames, Sr., Angola
Brames was the Hornets’ best offensive lineman and led the team in pancakes and knockdowns.
Hunter Bianski, Jr., Churubusco
The Eagles might have played less games this fall, but Bianski was just as productive as he was as a sophomore. He finished with 82 total tackles, 21.5 for loss, four fumble recoveries and 3.5 sacks.
Nick Nondorf, Jr., Churubusco
Nondorf was productive on both sides of the ball for Churubusco. On defense, he had 56 tackles, including 6.5 for loss. On offense, he was the team’s leading receiver with 352 yards on 16 receptions and four touchdowns. He also ran for 274 yards and three scores.
Kolin Cope, Sr., Garrett
Cope was the Railroaders’ leading rusher with 1,000 yards on 177 carries and 10 touchdowns. He also had a team-high 21 catches for 145 yards.
Seth VanWagner, Sr., Garrett
VanWagner was Garrett’s top tackler for the 2020 season. The senior finished with 84 tackles, and seven were for loss.
Will Hoover, Jr., Central Noble
Hoover was everything for the Cougars this season. He rushed for 767 yards and nine touchdowns on 163 carries, and finished with 135 total tackles, including eight for loss.
Trestan Kern, Sr., DeKalb
Kern was a three-year starter for the Barons and received a 92 percent grade for this season from the coaching staff. On defense, he had 41 tackles, including five for loss, and two fumble recoveries.
Braxton Pruitt, Jr., West Noble
Pruitt topped his productive sophomore season with an even better junior season. He had 65 total tackles, including 30 for loss and 15 sacks.
Kameron Colclasure, Sr., Fremont
Colclasure led the Eagles with 776 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 91 carries. He also finished with 333 passing yards.
Sam Levitz, Jr., Prairie Heights
Levitz was the leader of the Panthers’ defense. He had 99 total tackles, including eight for loss. Levitz was also a top rusher for Heights and ended up with 251 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
All-Area honorable mentions include Central Noble’s Jarrett Hawk, Angola’s Finley Hasselman, Churubusco’s Wyatt Marks and Riley Buroff, Eastside’s Kyler Bibbee, Jaiden Baker and Matt Jacobs, East Noble’s Cristian Sanchez and Nick Munson, DeKalb’s Corey Price, Tanner Jack and Dominic Blevins, Garrett’s Trey Richards and Fremont’s Carson Flynn.
